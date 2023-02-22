scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Inside photo from Hera Pheri 3 sets emerges online, Akshay Kumar poses with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

Akshay Kumar has started shooting for Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

hera pheriAkshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in a still from Hera Pheri.
Listen to this article
Inside photo from Hera Pheri 3 sets emerges online, Akshay Kumar poses with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Akshay Kumar, who previously said that he would not be starring in third installment of his popular series Hera Pheri, has now reportedly started shooting for the film with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. There were reports claiming that the original trio was shooting for the film, but now a photo from the set has emerged online proving that the team has indeed started shooting. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala was also clicked with the stars.

Akshay, Suniel and Paresh starred in the first two installments. After Akshay walked out of the third film, Paresh Rawal tweeted that Kartik Aaryan would be replacing Akshay in the comedy.

Check out the photo from Hera Pheri 3 set featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal:

In November 2022, Akshay opened up about not being a part of Hera Pheri 3 and shared at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that he wasn’t satisfied with the script. “The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind. For me, it’s a part of me, my life, my journey, in a huge way. Mujhe bhi bahut dukh ho raha hai. Main khud bhi bahut dukhi hun iss baat se ki main kar nahi paa raha hun (I am also very upset. I am very upset with teh fact that I won’t be doing it) because I’m not happy with how things have shaped up. That’s why I backed out,” he said.

Also Read |Disha Vakani is seen with her family in new video, fans demand Dayaben’s return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The first installment of Hera Pheri was directed by Priyadarshan and the second film was directed by late Neeraj Vora. It is yet to be known who is directing the third film.

Also Read
nick jonas malti marie
Nick Jonas got a cake for daughter Malti Marie on Valentine's Day but dro...
Sidharth Malhotra
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani clicked at Mumbai airport, f...
pathaan box office
Pathaan box office collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer gives tough ...
Priyanka Chopra goes out of her way to make fan fighting cancer feel comf...

Akshay has had a disappointing 2022 as he had five releases and none of them got him any appreciation. Bachchhan Paandey, Ram Setu, Samrat Prithviraj, Cuttputlli and Raksha Bandhan all released on different platforms but none of them clicked with the audience. In 2023, he will be seen in Selfiee, the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, OMG 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 15:17 IST
Next Story

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy: Indian-American businessman, rapper running for President

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got 'painted in love' at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
When Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got ‘painted in love’ at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close