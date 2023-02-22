Inside photo from Hera Pheri 3 sets emerges online, Akshay Kumar poses with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

Akshay Kumar, who previously said that he would not be starring in third installment of his popular series Hera Pheri, has now reportedly started shooting for the film with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. There were reports claiming that the original trio was shooting for the film, but now a photo from the set has emerged online proving that the team has indeed started shooting. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala was also clicked with the stars.

Akshay, Suniel and Paresh starred in the first two installments. After Akshay walked out of the third film, Paresh Rawal tweeted that Kartik Aaryan would be replacing Akshay in the comedy.

Check out the photo from Hera Pheri 3 set featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal:

In November 2022, Akshay opened up about not being a part of Hera Pheri 3 and shared at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that he wasn’t satisfied with the script. “The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind. For me, it’s a part of me, my life, my journey, in a huge way. Mujhe bhi bahut dukh ho raha hai. Main khud bhi bahut dukhi hun iss baat se ki main kar nahi paa raha hun (I am also very upset. I am very upset with teh fact that I won’t be doing it) because I’m not happy with how things have shaped up. That’s why I backed out,” he said.

The first installment of Hera Pheri was directed by Priyadarshan and the second film was directed by late Neeraj Vora. It is yet to be known who is directing the third film.

Akshay has had a disappointing 2022 as he had five releases and none of them got him any appreciation. Bachchhan Paandey, Ram Setu, Samrat Prithviraj, Cuttputlli and Raksha Bandhan all released on different platforms but none of them clicked with the audience. In 2023, he will be seen in Selfiee, the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, OMG 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.