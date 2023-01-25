scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Inside Pathaan premiere: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham pose with team. See photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham watched Pathaan with the film's crew at YRF Studios on Tuesday night. Check out the inside photos here.

Pathaan hit cinema halls on Wednesday.
The long wait for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is finally over. Ahead of the 6 am ‘first day first show’, the team got together late on Tuesday night to watch the film together. SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were seen posing with the team members as they watched the action spy drama at the YRF Studios in Mumbai.

Lyricist Kumaar, who penned the song “Besharam Rang,” took to Instagram to post pictures with the cast and director Siddharth Anand. In the photos, SRK looked charming with his unkempt hair and a black shirt, unbuttoned at the top. John also opted for an all-black look, while Deepika was dressed in a beige sweater and matching pants. The happiness and excitement was clearly visible on their faces.

In Premium |Pathaan has the power to alter the industry, but is Shah Rukh Khan’s film too late to the shared universe party?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kumaarofficial (@kumaarofficial)

 

Casting director Shaanoo Sharma also shared a series of photos from the screening. Her post revealed how guests carried whistles with them to cheer during the dramatic moments in the film. In one picture, Sharma is seen wearing a locket that says ‘SRK is love’ while there’s another one with Siddharth Anand crossing all his fingers.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ekta Kaul (@ektakaul11)

 

Actor Ekta Kaul also posted a photo with Shah Rukh Khan from the screening. She captioned the post, “Sums it all! #thankyou2023.”

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Ajay Devgn calling Pathaan’s opening ‘fantastic’: ‘He has been a pillar of support…’

As Shah Rukh Khan returns to cinemas after more than four years, all eyes are on Pathaan. The film is expected to have a historic opening of around Rs 40-45 crore on day one. The film has opened in more than 5000 screens in India, and a total of 8000 across the globe. While single screens are already seeing a massive pre-booking, multiplexes are also reporting enthusiastic response at ticket counters.

Rajender Singh Jyala, the Chief Programming Officer at INOX Leisure Ltd, told indianexpress.com, “The fantastic booking trends for Pathaan reiterate the significance and appetite for good quality content coming out from the Indian film industry. We are already seeing records breaking, the major one being the highest ever advance for any Hindi film. We are sure that the movie would live up to the tremendous hype that it has created. The entire country is looking forward to this much anticipated release, which is an absolutely encouraging sign, not only for the cinemas but for the entire film industry. This excitement augurs well for us, and we are sure that the content line-up in the near future would sustain this hysteria.”

