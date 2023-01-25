Inside Pathaan fan screening: Shah Rukh Khan scripts fairytale comeback, arrives with firecrackers and oodles of charm

For a houseful first day first show of Pathaan at Mumbai’s IMAX, the first person to arrive on the property was, funnily enough, a gentleman named Aamir Khan. Before the 7am show kicked off, PVR officials greeted the audience and gave a reward to Aamir Khan for braving Mumbai winter chill and show up early to watch Shah Rukh Khan in action on the big screen after four years. Hundreds of Shah Rukh Khan fans joined him at the houseful screening.

When Pathaan, the big budget action spectacle also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, started rolling, the emotions in the auditorium were palpable. “We didn’t sleep the entire night,” said a fan, “Because this feels like an exam,” he added. Strangers greeted each other with a nervous smile, some prayed softly under their breath, others requested the friendly PVR staff to start the show as soon as possible. They waited for this moment for four years, but now could not wait for four more minutes.

So, when Shah Rukh Khan finally arrived on screen, everyone was strapped to their seats, and ready to love him again. ‘Mausam bigadne waala hai,’ their idol has been promising them in the promotional material of the film, and they wanted nothing less. This was not the audience that would critically judge the film, instead they wanted to embrace the superstar — many say the last we would ever see — with open arms, a lot like his trademark gesture.

In his most commercial avatar in perhaps a decade, Khan glided, pumped bullets, punched, kicked and gave his trademark dimpled smile to mark his thumping comeback. “We thought his chapter was over,” a character said in the film referring to Pathaan, “but he was writing an entire new book.” The audience erupted, because it felt, by clever extension, a statement for Khan.

The entire two and half hour run time of Pathaan had fans enjoying their favorite star playing to the gallery, being heroic, silly, broken, beautiful, patriotic and powering through his undisputed charm. The loudest cheer was also reserved for a particularly controversial—and blown out of proportion—sequence from the song Besharm Rang.

Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini had ruffled many Hindu right-wing groups and BJP ministers, with many calling for the entire scene to be chopped off for hurting religious sentiments. But the song remains, with some minor visual edits, and so does the saffron bikini, signaling clearly that the makers are more bedhadak, than besharm.

The audience at Pathaan screening, and there’s no other way to put it, erupted when the film played its biggest—but worst kept—surprise: The entry of Salman Khan’s spy agent Tiger. The coming together of Shah Rukh and Salman is Bollywood’s iconic cultural moment; soaked in nostalgia, greeted with deafening cheers and unprecedented love. It’s a moment best experienced on screen.

When Pathaan ended, there was a euphoric cheer, happy faces and all-around applause. “Happy Shah Rukh day,” an audience member greeted another. “The wait has finally paid off.” The fan screening of Pathaan was relentless fun. Everyone enjoyed, including Aamir Khan.