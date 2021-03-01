Parineeti Chopra take us inside her balloon-filled home, says she’s ‘overwhelmed’ by The Girl On The Train response

The Girl On The Train is currently streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra is celebrating the success of her latest film The Girl On The Train, the official Hindi remake of 2016 film of the same name. The actor said she is “overwhelmed and emotional” with the kind of reactions coming her way after people watched the Netflix film. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary.

The actor shared photos on her Instagram profile with a caption that read, “The morning (weekend) after! Nightsuit and happiness .. Overwhelmed and emotional .. THANKYOU everyone #TheGirlOnTheTrain”. The picture has Parineeti seated amid bouquets and balloons with “Cheers,” “Congratulations,” “It’s time to celebrate” written on the arrangements.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Parineeti said The Girl On The Train changed her as a person and as an actor.

“This film has really changed me as a person, as an actor. And I’m very lucky that it came my way, with amazing actors who used to challenge me and inspire me, with an amazing crew, and just generally giving me a clear sense of direction of where I want to go after this film. I’ve actually got a lot out of this experience. And I’m almost reacting to it as if this is my first film because I feel like a newborn, I feel like a new actor and a new person. I just hope, that it’s a good start and a strong start, because I have so many plans in my head. I just want them to come to fruition,” she said.

Over the weekend, Parineeti also shared a post celebrating the fact that both her and cousin Priyanka Chopra’s film are among Netflix’s trending films. While Priyanka Chopra’s movie We Can Be Heroes is currently at the number six position, Parineeti Chopra’s latest release The Girl on The Train is at number seven. “#ChopraDomination hahah @priyankachopra,” Parineeti wrote while reposting a fan’s post.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the Parineeti-starrer two stars in her review. Talking about the film, she mentioned, “Overstated writing and choppy contrivances make Parineeti Chopra film go off the rails.”