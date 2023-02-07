scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Inside Nora Fatehi’s 31st birthday: Actor throws a yacht party in Dubai, cake has her sitting on a throne. Watch

On her 31st birthday, Nora Fatehi, opted for a yacht party in Dubai, See inside pictures and videos from her party here:

Nora Fatehi birthday- DubaiNora Fatehi rung in her 31st birthday in Dubai with friends. (Photos: Nora Fatehi/ Instagram)
Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi turned 31 on February 6. Nora had a blast on her birthday bash as she celebrated her special day with friends in Dubai. Her party was all about dancing and having a good time.

Nora also showed off her belly dancing skills on a moving yacht as her friends cheered for her. Watch video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Along with the video, Nora wrote, “I tried to pay attention but attention paid me 🧿👑 #birthdaybehavior,” suggesting that she enjoyed every bit of attention her friends paid her to make her birthday even more special. The actor was involved in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar where she was questioned by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in September last year.

Nora also took her friends and social media followers inside her party as she shared some moments on Instagram story. Nora opted for a floral co-ords and looked as fresh as daisy.

Nora Fatehi- birthday Nora Fatehi celebrated her birthday on a yacht in Dubai. (Photo: Nora Fatehi/ Instagram)

Nora shared a fun picture from her birthday party on the yacht with the Burj Al Arab in the background. Here’s she’s seen cutting a customised birthday cake that her friends got her and the group dancing away and having fun.

Nora Fatehi- birthday cake Nora Fatehi poses with her birthday cake. (Photo: Nora Fatehi/ Instagram)

Nora’s birthday cake was a glam affair as it has a small Nora figurine sitting on a throne with golden pearls all around, as the cake’s icing and decoration.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora featured several sizzling looks as she had three celebrations on her special day. The diva was first seen in a lime backless dress, as she took a stroll on the beach.

Nora Fatehi- birthday dinner Nora Fatehi had a birthday dinner with her friends in Dubai. (Photo: Nora Fatehi/ Instagram)

Nora, after enjoying the sea on her birthday, had her birthday dinner with friends at a posh restaurant in Dubai. She was seen donning a smart black outfit for the special dinner.

Nora, who made her debut in Hindi films with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, was last seen in Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. She now has Sajid Khan’s directorial 100 Percent, with Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill and John Abraham in her kitty.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 13:09 IST
