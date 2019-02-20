Inside Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya’s wedding

Toggle Menu
Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya tied the knot on February 15. The singer on Wednesday shared photos from the wedding ceremony.

Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan tied the knot with Nihar Pandya on February 15 in Hyderabad in the presence of their family members and close friends.

On Wednesday, the singer took to her Instagram account and shared photos giving a sneak peek into the wedding. Along with the photos, she wrote, “With the blessings of family, friends and well-wishers, we are blissfully married.”

A few days back, reports suggested that the couple has decided to postpone their wedding reception due to the ill-health of Neeti Mohan’s father. Announcing that he is doing better, in the same post, Neeti mentioned, “Dad’s health is getting better each day.” She further thanked her fans for constant love and support. She wrote, “The Mohan and Pandya family THANK YOU for your constant love and support.”

Neeti Mohan shared the photo on her Instagram account. (Source: Neeti Mohan/Instagram)
The singer gave a sneak-peek into the wedding ceremony. (Source: Neeti Mohan/Instagram)
The couple struck a pose with their family members. (Source: Neeti Mohan/Instagram)

Earlier, Neeti shared photos and a video of her pre-bridal shoot featuring her bridesmaids and sisters Mukti Mohan, Shakti Mohan and Kriti Mohan.

Before getting married, Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya made their first on-screen appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. On the show, Nihar and Neeti recreated the moment when Nihar proposed marriage to the Bollywood singer.

Neeti will soon join work. She will be judging the upcoming season of The Rising Star, a live show on Colors channel. She will share the screen space with Shankar Mahadevan and Punjabi rockstar Diljit Dosanjh.

