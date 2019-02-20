Inside Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya’s wedding

Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan tied the knot with Nihar Pandya on February 15 in Hyderabad in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Advertising

On Wednesday, the singer took to her Instagram account and shared photos giving a sneak peek into the wedding. Along with the photos, she wrote, “With the blessings of family, friends and well-wishers, we are blissfully married.”

A few days back, reports suggested that the couple has decided to postpone their wedding reception due to the ill-health of Neeti Mohan’s father. Announcing that he is doing better, in the same post, Neeti mentioned, “Dad’s health is getting better each day.” She further thanked her fans for constant love and support. She wrote, “The Mohan and Pandya family THANK YOU for your constant love and support.”

Earlier, Neeti shared photos and a video of her pre-bridal shoot featuring her bridesmaids and sisters Mukti Mohan, Shakti Mohan and Kriti Mohan.

Before getting married, Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya made their first on-screen appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. On the show, Nihar and Neeti recreated the moment when Nihar proposed marriage to the Bollywood singer.

Advertising

Neeti will soon join work. She will be judging the upcoming season of The Rising Star, a live show on Colors channel. She will share the screen space with Shankar Mahadevan and Punjabi rockstar Diljit Dosanjh.