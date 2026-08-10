Inside Dhoni’s neighbours Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s sea-facing home with ‘views like Dubai’

Actor Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben got married in January 2026. The duo, who got married in Udaipur, had been dating each other for over 4 years, before tying the knot. After their wedding, Nupur and Stebin moved into a sea-facing dream house in Mumbai. The newlyweds are currently neighbours to Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, actor Neha Dhupia, and singer Guru Randhawa. Here’s an inside tour of Nupur and Stebin’s stunning Bandra flat.

While speaking to Curly Tales, Stebin Ben revealed that their house has been remodelled by his wife Nupur Sanon herself. “A lot of inputs were from her. 70% is Nupur, and 30% is me,” he shared.

‘Looks like Dubai sometimes’

While showing off their all-white living room, Stebin recalled his first visit to the area when he spotted this house. “Two years back when I came here to find a house for rental, I really liked this view, specially from the reclamation to the Worli side. I loved it and I wanted to buy it,” the singer shared.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s all-white home. Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s all-white home.

When he showed the same apartment to Nupur, she was stunned. “When he showed me the house, I told him ‘The view doesn’t look like Mumbai, this looks like Dubai sometimes’,” she said.

The living area is spacious and has two big shelves with several awards in display. On the other end, there a beautiful white piano, matching the house’s colour palette. The couple often spends quality time together while playing the piano and singing along. The living room leads to another section of the hall, which has a huge dining table, and neutral coloured walls. While one side of the table has green chairs, the other side has a classic monochrome couch.

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Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s house tour Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s house tour

Sea-fronting balcony

Nupur and Stebin’s balcony opens to breathtaking views. The big glass doors directly open to the deck area, which has a lot of greenery – plants and wall creepers. There is a comfortable sitting area, again done up in black and white.

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They have a small private pool, which wasn’t functioning when they bought the house. The newlyweds revealed often chilling together in the balcony, while being amused by the sea-facing sight, which shows the city along with the entire Worli skyline.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s sea-facing balcony Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s sea-facing balcony

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s balcony (Photo: Curly Tales) Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s balcony (Photo: Curly Tales)

Aesthetic kitchen

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben have exactly what the newer generation craves for – an aesthetic interior decor. While Nupur is Punjabi and Stebin is Malayalee, their home is an amalgamation of the two cultures, especially when it comes to food. They gave a glimpse of how a Sunday brunch means sambhar-uttpam and chole bhature being cooked in the kitchen at the same time. The huge modular kitchen had a pastel blue and white tone aesthetic on its cupboards and walls.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s kitchen Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s kitchen

Stebin also gave a tour of his music studio, a calm room where he records his songs. The black-themed space has been done up with iconic CDs and DVD covers on the wall. The singer also flaunted his various music instruments, including, a guitar and piano.

Stebin Ben’s music studio Stebin Ben’s music studio

Nupur and Stebin revealed that their building only has 7 houses. While the 7th floor apartment is owned by Dhoni, Guru Randhawa stays on the 3rd floor, and Neha Dhupia recently moved in.

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Nupur Sanon is an actress who first gained popularity with her appearances in the hit music videos Filhall and Filhaal 2: Mohabbat. She is the younger sister of actor Kriti Sanon. Stebin Ben is an Indian playback and pop singer, famous for songs like ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ and ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’.