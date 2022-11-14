Inside Mouni Roy’s sun-drenched home: Brahmastra actor cooks up a storm, shares a quiet moment with husband. Watch video

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy, who got married to her longtime partner Suraj Nambiar earlier this year, stated that Sooraj bought their current property when they first started dating. Mouni recalled that she accompanied Suraj to check the house and said that she felt like home when she first entered the house.

On the show Where The Heart Is Season 6, Mouni gave a tour of her elegant and cosy home, pointing out the finer details of every nook and corner. Her husband, businessman Suraj also joined her and spoke about the time they first started dating. Suraj said, “Then I asked her if she wanted to come see a house with me. It was around the same time me and Mouni started dating. As soon as we sort of entered the house, I personally just loved it.” Mouni said, “I loved the energy of this place.”

Take a tour of Mouni Roy’s home

She added, “I met Suraj three and a half years ago and since then life has been even more beautiful. I feel like a more balanced person.” The actor further said, “Home is wherever I need to be and I need to kind of set up that place with as much love with the feeling that it’s my home, it’s my space.” As Mouni gave a tour of her home, she also showed her kitchen and cooked a meal for herself and her husband.

Earlier, Suraj Nambiar had opened up about how he proposed to Mouni Roy and said, “After we started dating each other and one fine day, when Mouni, I and a couple of friends went on a vacation, we planned a little surprise for her. She didn’t have any idea that I was about to propose to her, but I arranged for her favorite song to play in the background, and with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop, I proposed to her. It’s been three months now since the time we got married, and I must say that it has been a lot of fun being with her.”

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the film Brahmastra.