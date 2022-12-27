Inside Mira Rajput’s festive new home with Shahid Kapoor, adorned with food platters, candles and mood lighting. See pics

Celebrity influencer and wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput shared photos of her new home in Mumbai, after decorating it on the occasion of Christmas. Mira took to Instagram and thanked her ‘A-team’ for helping her craft a special menu and holiday decor at their palatial Worli home. Mira is no novice at decorating her home in style, as is evident from the photos she shares of the themed birthday parties.

Mira took to Instagram and shared several photos of the festive decor. She took help from designer Devika Narain and chef Shilarna Vaze. She shared glimpses of the floral decorations, and vases filled with red flowers and green leaves. In the last photo, Mira posted a photo of a white couch and matching tables placed in front of it. She also shared pictures of a grand spread of several appetisers, fruits, veggies, desserts and other festive sweets. As both Mira and Shahid are both vegetarians, the table featured eggless and meatless platters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Mira’s post was flooded with several hearts in the comment section, and many fans noted on how ‘festive’ her home looked.

Mira and Shahid moved into their new home a few months ago. The couple, who were earlier staying in a sea-facing Juhu house, have now moved to a swanky Worli duplex with kids Misha and Zain Kapoor. Mira and Shahid have been sharing several photos and videos of their new home. Recently, Mira posted a photo of herself sitting in their huge living room. Earlier, she posted a sneak-peak of her spotless kitchen and a video of herself playing the piano. According to news reports, the new house is worth Rs 58 crore.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in the film Jersey, and has several projects in the pipeline, including Farzi.