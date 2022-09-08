Inside Mira Rajput’s birthday bash: Shahid Kapoor gets hilariously trolled as he mentions her age, check out his moves on dance floor

It has been party time for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput for the last few weeks. While Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha celebrated her birthday on August 26 and son Zain Kapoor turned four on September 5, it was Mira’s birthday this week. As Mira turned 28 on September 7, Shahid organised quite a birthday bash for her and their friends and family partied with the couple.

Shahid and Mira looked stylish at the bash. Mira was seen in an LBD while Shahid twinned with the birthday girl in a black shirt and white pants. Inside photos and videos show Shahid and Mira posing with friends and family. Shahid and Ishaan were also seen taking to the dance floor. As Shahid toasts the birthday girl in a video, he mentions her age which gets a swift response from her.

Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur came along with Supriya Pathak and daughter Sanah Kapur. Shahid’s half-brother and Neelima Azeem‘s son Ishaan Khatter was all smiles at the bash.

Shahid and Mira’s close friends Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also made it to the party. The newlywed designer-duo Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal too were seen at the party. Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal got married on August 28 and many A-listers were seen at their wedding.

Actor Kunal Kemmu too came to wish Mira on her birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor FanPage 💖 (@shahidkpr_admirer)

(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram) (Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)

(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram) (Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)

(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram) (Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)

(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram) (Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)

(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram) (Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)

(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram) (Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)

(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram) (Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)

(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram) (Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)

(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram) (Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On Mira’s birthday, doting husband Shahid and also brother-in-law Ishaan made sure to share warm wishes for the birthday girl.

Shahid shared a throwback picture from Mira’s parents’ wedding anniversary celebration and wrote, “Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes.” She too replied in the comments section, “I love you forever.” Ishaan Khatter also took to his Instagram story to share a birthday wish for his ‘Mirabelle’.

(Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram) (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)

Looks like Mira had a great birthday!