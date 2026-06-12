Inside Mika Singh’s 99th house, designed by Gauri Khan: ‘Shah Rukh said lootegi tujhe’

A few months ago, singer Mika Singh made headlines when filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan visited his sprawling 100-acre farmhouse near Delhi. However, what many may not know is that Mika owns 99 properties across India, with his primary residence being his 99th house—a lavish apartment designed by interior designer Gauri Khan. Reportedly worth Rs 50 crore, the home features a sophisticated grey palette accented with green sofas and chairs, a white marble table, beige seating, and a vibrant yellow chair that adds a splash of colour.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mika revealed, “Touch wood, it is my 99th house.” Reflecting on his journey, he said, “I never dreamed to have 99 properties. But, yes, I dreamed of becoming a singer. My first pay cheque was Rs 75 and I never regretted getting paid so little. As a 13-year-old, I was more than happy earning that kind of money. I kept performing at multiple jagrans, then my brother Daler Mehndi helped me a lot. I learnt a lot from him. That’s when I realised skills can get you these things.”

Mika Singh owns six flats in the same building. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Mika Singh owns six flats in the same building. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

Sharing the story behind the property, Mika said, “There is a funny story about this flat. I had taken this in 2012. Before this, I was living in Shastri Nagar (Andheri West). I was happy there. Someone told me there is a very nice building here, you should check it out. And just like that, I ended up buying six flats in the same building. It used to be completely empty. It took six years for completion, and I was finally handed over this in 2018.”

Gauri Khan took two years to design the house. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Gauri Khan took two years to design the house. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

He added, “Then I met Shah Rukh Khan. He is a great friend and like a brother to me. I requested him to ask Gauri Khan to design my house. He said, ‘Bahaut lootegi tumhe (it will cost you a lot).’ I still insisted and finally met Gauri Khan. She had one demand, ‘Never question my choices.’ She took two years to get the house ready.”

Mika Singh’s balcony gives a bird-eye view of Mika Singh’s balcony gives a bird-eye view of Mumbai . (Photo: Syed Bilal)

While giving a tour of the residence, Mika pointed to a beige-toned room with striped wallpaper and said, “This is my junior suite—five-star hotel types. I make my special guests stay here. We have a total of five bedrooms. This was an eight-bedroom flat, but Gauri Khan turned it into a five-bedroom flat.”

Mika says Gauri Khan turned 8-bedroom home into a 5-bedroom home. Mika says Gauri Khan turned 8-bedroom home into a 5-bedroom home.

He further shared, “There are total five bedrooms, a few for guests, some for family and one for me. I can easily host 40 people in this house. Forty people can comfortably sit here and chat.”

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The singer also showcased the temple inside his home, which houses idols of Lord Ganesh, Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Saraswati. “Every house that I own has an idol of Lord Ganesh,” he said.

Mika reserves this 5-star styled room for guests. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Mika reserves this 5-star styled room for guests. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

Apart from the five bedrooms, the home features a spacious kitchen, a temple, and a large balcony offering panoramic views. The interiors include a dedicated bar area in white and green, a dining space following the same colour scheme, and furniture in shades of green, beige, yellow, and off-white. One corner of the house is devoted to photographs of people close to Mika, including his elder brother Daler Mehndi.

Mika Singh’s beige-toned bedroom. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Mika Singh’s beige-toned bedroom. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

Speaking about his vast real-estate portfolio, Mika said, “A lot of people waste their money on accessories. What I believe is that if you have received good money, save it and invest it right. People say I have a 100-acre farm, but they don’t see that it is a huge investment and a place that employs at least 150 people.”

In another YouTube video, content creator Bilal Sayed, who filmed Mika’s residence, revealed, “His house is on the tenth floor. He has taken the entire floor and his studio is on the sixth floor. His house is worth Rs 50 crore. This is not a flat, but an entire floor.”