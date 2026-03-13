‘Salman Khan will forget Karjat’: Inside Mika Singh’s 100-acre Delhi farmhouse with helipad, gurudwara, studio and 200 staff

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan recently took a tour of singer Mika Singh’s sprawling 100-acre farmhouse in Delhi, accompanied by her longtime cook Dilip. Farah was welcomed in style as Mika greeted her with a bouquet of flowers, while his large staff — including armed security personnel who accompanied the singer throughout the shoot — stood by. As she looked around at the massive estate, Farah couldn’t help but marvel at the scale of it all. Quipping about the grandeur, she joked, “Like Randhir Kapoor once said — ek hota hai ameer aur ek hota hai raees (There’s a difference between being rich and wealthy).”

She then teased Mika, asking if Salman Khan had seen the property yet. When Mika replied that he hadn’t, Farah laughed and said, “He will forget Karjat after seeing this!” Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Karjat is a popular destination where the star is often seen spending time with his family and industry colleagues.

Inside Mika Singh’s farmhouse which is spread over 100 acres and houses many animals. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Inside Mika Singh’s farmhouse which is spread over 100 acres and houses many animals. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The farmhouse turned out to be far more than just a luxurious property. Spread across the vast land were horses, tractors, a camel, a sarson ka khet (mustard fields), a helipad, and even places of worship — including a temple and a gurudwara. Speaking about the gurudwara, Mika revealed, “They do paath here 24/7.”

During the visit, Farah also highlighted a lesser-known side of the singer. She shared that Mika, through his NGO Divine Touch, has been supporting and empowering over 10,000 girls.

Mika Singh’s studio at his Mika Singh’s studio at his Delhi farmhouse. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

“Everybody always thinks that Mika is a bad boy, party boy,” Farah said. “But in reality, he is a very good boy.”

The tour continued with a stop at Mika’s private music studio located on the farm. Clearly impressed, Farah said, “Farm ho toh aisa. Salman, are you watching this?”

ALSO READ | ‘Virat Kohli watches my flop Dhol before matches to relax’: Priyadarshan says he’s ‘finished’ with comedies, is scared to make them

Story continues below this ad

Looking around the sleek setup, she added, “This looks amazing! Do you also party here?” Mika laughed and admitted that he does — and soon enough, his team gathered in the auditorium area and broke into a performance, with the singer himself joining them for an impromptu musical moment.

Mika Singh’s farmhouse kitchen. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Mika Singh’s farmhouse kitchen. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

One of the biggest surprises, however, was the helipad. Curious as always, Farah asked, “You own a helicopter too?” “Yes, sometimes when I need it,” Mika replied casually. Farah shot back instantly: “You never sent a helicopter for me!”

Mika Singh introduces his horses to Farah Khan. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Mika Singh introduces his horses to Farah Khan. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The duo also visited the in-house temple and Gurudwara, where priests were performing rituals. Looking at the bustling property, Farah wondered how many people worked there. “About 200 during the day,” Mika revealed. A stunned Farah repeated, “Two hundred?” When she asked if meals were cooked daily for all of them, Mika explained that the number reduces to around 50 people at night, who live on the farm.

The estate also features a dhaba-style cafe setup with traditional khaats. The tour ended on a delicious note as Farah and Mika headed to the outdoor kitchen, where they cooked a meal over firewood using fresh organic vegetables grown right on the farm.

Story continues below this ad

The property even has its own dairy prompting Farah to say: “It seems like you have opened a bhandara here in your farm.”

In an earlier interaction, Mika Singh had opened up on how the farmhouse also generates employment: “I have a 100 acre farm that is one of my prized possessions. But it is also important to note that because of this farm, around 150 families are getting their livelihoods in order. Farming is happening along with a lot of other lucrative businesses”.