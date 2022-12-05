Kajol, Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Karan Johar celebrate Manish Malhotra’s 56th birthday, see inside pics

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra is celebrating his 56th birthday today. His friends from the industry took to social media to wish him. Actors Raveena Tandon, Janhvi Kapoor and writer Niranjan Iyengar also gave a glimpse of his late-night birthday party with his close friends. Manish cut out a cake in the shape of the digit ’56’, followed by more cakes that his friends and family got for him. With minimal decor, the video shows balloons and lights adorning the space.

Raveena also shared candid stills from the birthday party, which was also attended by Rekha, Kajol and Karan Johar, among others. She also penned a sweet note for him, “Happy Birthday! To my best friend, my rock, my holder of all secrets for life! Love you loads my ever young my evergreen @manishmalhotra05 .. to the kindest, most generous, beautiful human being, in and out! I love you!!!!”

In the pictures, Manish is seen dressed in a black satin kurta, while Rekha exudes glam in her Kanjivaram saree and jewels. While Raveena and Karan opted for sweatshirts, Kajol wrapped herself in a comfortable shawl. Fans were quick to drop comments on Raveena’s post, as one follower wrote, “Happy birthday to Manish. But I am glad to see Diva Rekha too, while another added, “Beautiful. A fan also joked that Ajay Devgn must have clicked the pictures, as another lauded the thick friendship between them.

Sharing a black-and-white picture with Manish, Kareena Kapoor shared an Instagram story wishing him. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my forever friend. my amazing Manish. Love you lots!”

Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Neetu Kapoor posted birthday wishes for Manish Malhotra on their Instagram stories. Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Neetu Kapoor posted birthday wishes for Manish Malhotra on their Instagram stories.

Manish Malhotra reposted Seema Sajdeh, Punit Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor’s stories on Instagram. Manish Malhotra reposted Seema Sajdeh, Punit Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor’s stories on Instagram.

Others like Ananya Panday, Neetu Singh, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudhry, Maheep Kapoor also wished Manish Malhotra.