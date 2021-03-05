Mandira Bedi’s luxurious Madh Island home is now on Airbnb, step inside the sea-facing property

Mandira Bedi is following in the footsteps of Shah Rukh Khan and his designer wife Gauri. Months after the superstar put his Delhi house on Airbnb, Mandira has now opened her home for the travel brand. The actor-model, who is also a fitness influencer, has opened up her Madh Island home that is luxurious and yet reflects the design sensibilities of Mandira and her family.

An earlier report by Condé Nast Traveller India reads that Mandira Bedi’s four-bedroom house, which has a pool too, is being completely redone from scratch and will soon be a plush holiday home. The sea-facing home has been undergoing renovation and is finally ready. It is located in Alibaug.

At a recent event, to celebrate International Women’s Day 2021, Mandira Bedi shared her take as an entrepreneur and said, “I am amazed to hear about women who are working hard, challenging norms and gaining financial independence to become successful entrepreneurs supporting themselves and their families. Their journeys have inspired me profoundly.”

“I am amazed to hear about women who are working hard, challenging norms and gaining financial independence to become successful entrepreneurs supporting themselves and their families. Their journeys have inspired me profoundly.” @mandybedi, Actor & Airbnb Host #IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/Hy7cu4WCCy — Airbnb India (@Airbnb_in) March 4, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

See some photos of Mandira Bedi Madh Island home:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mandira Bedi was recently in the news after she adopted a four-year-old girl named Tara. She announced the news on her Instagram profile by sharing an adorable photo of herself with the whole family. “She has come to us, Like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home. With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020,” Mandira had written.

Mandira is married to director, producer Raj Kaushal and also has a son named Vir. On the work front, Mandira Bedi was last seen in Prabhas-led multilingual action thriller Saaho.