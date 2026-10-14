Inside Madhuri Dixit-Dr Nene’s sea-facing Mumbai home with over 30 MF Husain artworks

Director-choreographer Farah Khan recently visited Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene’s luxurious sea-facing apartment on the 53rd floor of the Indiabulls Blu tower in Worli, Mumbai. Spread across 5,500 square feet, the home features four bedrooms, a hall and a kitchen, with every corner reflecting the couple’s personality and taste. Adorned with several MF Husain artworks, the apartment blends contemporary luxury with art, warmth and personal touches.

The entrance of Madhuri Dixit’s house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The entrance of Madhuri Dixit’s house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

As Farah entered the home, she was greeted by a corridor lined with Husain paintings, offering a glimpse of the art collection that adorns the interiors.

“There must be at least over 30 Husains in this house, because, as we know, Madhuri was Husain sahab’s muse,” Farah remarked. She then joked, “Dr Nene is my muse.” Husain was one of India’s most celebrated modern artists, with his artwork named ‘The Red Girl’ fetching a record Rs 65 crore during a 2026 auction in Mumbai.