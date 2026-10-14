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Inside Madhuri Dixit-Dr Nene’s sea-facing Mumbai home with over 30 MF Husain artworks
Farah Khan visited Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene’s luxurious 53rd floor Mumbai home, featuring over 30 MF Husain paintings, elegant interiors, a dedicated awards room and a personal artwork chronicling their journey together.
Director-choreographer Farah Khan recently visited Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene’s luxurious sea-facing apartment on the 53rd floor of the Indiabulls Blu tower in Worli, Mumbai. Spread across 5,500 square feet, the home features four bedrooms, a hall and a kitchen, with every corner reflecting the couple’s personality and taste. Adorned with several MF Husain artworks, the apartment blends contemporary luxury with art, warmth and personal touches.
As Farah entered the home, she was greeted by a corridor lined with Husain paintings, offering a glimpse of the art collection that adorns the interiors.
“There must be at least over 30 Husains in this house, because, as we know, Madhuri was Husain sahab’s muse,” Farah remarked. She then joked, “Dr Nene is my muse.” Husain was one of India’s most celebrated modern artists, with his artwork named ‘The Red Girl’ fetching a record Rs 65 crore during a 2026 auction in Mumbai.
The entrance features a nameplate reading “Dixit Nene”, along with an idol of Lord Ganesha depicted standing on one foot.
The living room is designed in a soothing palette of off-white, beige and brown, with touches of green adding colour to the otherwise neutral interiors. Marble flooring and warm ceiling lights lend the space an understated sense of luxury.
The expansive living area is divided into several distinct corners, each serving a different purpose. One section is dedicated to dining, while an adjacent area houses a bar. The main seating arrangement features a round wooden table surrounded by sofas in beige, brown and black, creating a comfortable space for the family to unwind and entertain guests.
The dining area is another highlight of the home. At its centre is a glossy marble table featuring dramatic veining in shades of ivory, beige, caramel, chocolate brown and black. Teal-green upholstered chairs complement the table, adding a rich pop of colour to the sophisticated setting. A striking chandelier hangs above, its light reflecting off the polished marble surface.
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The adjoining bar area features wooden finishes and beige bar stools, maintaining the home’s warm, contemporary aesthetic.
Art remains a defining element throughout the apartment. Besides the numerous Husain paintings, the home also houses a beautiful piano. Admiring the collection, Farah told Dr Nene, “You can open a Husain museum.”
A separate room is dedicated to Madhuri’s achievements, displaying the awards she has won for her acting and dancing career.
The family also has a dedicated television area, which features a particularly personal piece of art depicting Madhuri and Ram’s journey together. Sharing the story behind it, Dr Nene said, “This is by my friend Raghavan KK.” Pointing towards the artwork, he added, “This is our life journey.”
The dining area also features a textured statement wall, with a Husain painting serving as its centrepiece. A family photograph of Madhuri, Ram and their two sons sits alongside it, adding a personal touch to the art-filled interiors.
Admiring the apartment, Farah told Madhuri, “This beautiful house looks even better in the day.”
Madhuri Dixit lives in Mumbai with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, and their two sons. Their home reflects the couple’s love for art, family and thoughtful design, with each space offering a glimpse into their lives beyond the spotlight.
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