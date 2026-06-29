Inside Madhoo Shah’s Rs 100 cr mansion with antiques from around the world

Actress Madhoo Shah, who made her acting debut in 1991, has been happily married to businessman Anand Shah since 1999. The couple lives in a stunning mansion in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill, a home filled with hundreds of antiques from different eras that lend it a regal, old-world charm. Today, the lavish property is estimated to be worth over Rs 100 crore.

The actress recently opened the doors to her luxurious residence, giving fans a glimpse of its elegant interiors. Decorated primarily in warm beige and brown tones, the sprawling home is adorned with an impressive collection of antiques, many of them dating back to the Victorian era.

Madhoo Shah’s contribution to the house is the colour red. (Photo: Pinkvilla) Madhoo Shah’s contribution to the house is the colour red. (Photo: Pinkvilla)

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Madhoo revealed the inspiration behind her home’s aesthetic. “My family has lived in London for a long time, so the influence is very Victorian. A lot of the artefacts here are Victorian, be it the vases or the sculptures. This house is full of angels and Mother Mary. It has angels and portraits of Mother Mary placed in different corners. My house is all about antiques and an old-world feel.”

Among the many treasured pieces in her home is a painting that Madhoo believes has brought her good fortune. At first glance, it appears to be a simple portrait of a woman, but it carries a deeply personal story.

The unique round painting of Lord Buddha has been sourced from Sri Lanka. (Photo: Pinkvilla) The unique round painting of Lord Buddha has been sourced from Sri Lanka. (Photo: Pinkvilla)

“This painting was given to me by my mother’s aunt. When she had this painting, many good things happened in her life. So when I was going through a difficult phase, she gave it to me, saying it would bring back my good fortune,” Madhoo shared.

The house also features an antique opium bed, vintage vases, intricately carved tables and chairs, each with its own history. Interestingly, Madhoo revealed that none of these pieces were selected with the help of an architect or interior designer.

“They all have a story behind them. Every single piece in this house has its own journey,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

Speaking about her personal contribution to the decor, Madhoo added, “My contribution to this house is the colour red. I also brought in music.”

Madhoo Shah’s mom-in-law loves to collect teapots from every corner of the world. (Photo: Pinkvilla) Madhoo Shah’s mom-in-law loves to collect teapots from every corner of the world. (Photo: Pinkvilla)

One of the highlights of the home is its breathtaking sea view, which can be enjoyed from several parts of the mansion.

ALSO READ | Krishi Thapanda breaks silence after man found dead at her Bengaluru apartment

The residence also has a special place for figurines of horses, elephants and turtles, all of which Madhoo believes are symbols of good luck.

Story continues below this ad

“There are five sets of elephants in the house. I always relate myself to the elephant,” she said, adding, “Every corner of our house is an expression.”

This sculpture from China is made with a single stone. (Photo: Pinkvilla) This sculpture from China is made with a single stone. (Photo: Pinkvilla)

The home is filled with artwork collected from around the world, including a striking circular painting of Buddha sourced from Sri Lanka.

Another standout space is the dining room, centred around a magnificent antique wooden dining table with a glass top and regal red chairs. The room also showcases Madhoo’s cherished teapot collection, comprising 53 teapots collected from 53 different places across the world. “My mother-in-law collects them”, she said.

The regal dining area is where Madhoo hosts her family and friends in Gujju style. (Photo: Pinkvilla) The regal dining area is where Madhoo hosts her family and friends in Gujju style. (Photo: Pinkvilla)

The dining area also features a unique decorative piece from China that has been carved from a single stone.

Story continues below this ad

Madhoo’s favourite corner of the house is her study, affectionately called “the den.” It is a cosy retreat where she watches movies, unwinds, and plays the piano.