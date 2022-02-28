scorecardresearch
Monday, February 28, 2022
Inside Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid’s wedding, see photos

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan married Alisha Vaid earlier this month. Their wedding was a private affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 28, 2022 7:51:09 pm
luv ranjan marriageLuv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid got married in presence of their friends and family members. (Photo: Luv Films/Instagram)

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan married Alisha Vaid earlier this month. On Monday, Luv’s production house Luv Films tweeted photos from the filmmaker’s wedding. In one of the pictures, Alisha is seen walking down the aisle. In another photo, Luv and Alisha are lost in each other’s eyes.

As soon as the photos dropped, friends and fans posted congratulatory messages for the duo.

Luv Ranjan’s wedding held in Agra was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Arjun Kapoor among others.

ALSO READ |Arjun Kapoor teases Alia Bhatt as Ranbir Kapoor visits Taj Mahal with him: ‘He saw it with me first’

While Ranbir and Shraddha are looking forward to their untitled film with Luv, Kartik has starred in Luv’s films such as the Pyaar ka Punchnama series, Akaash Vani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

