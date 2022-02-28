Inside Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid’s wedding, see photos

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan married Alisha Vaid earlier this month. On Monday, Luv’s production house Luv Films tweeted photos from the filmmaker’s wedding. In one of the pictures, Alisha is seen walking down the aisle. In another photo, Luv and Alisha are lost in each other’s eyes.

As soon as the photos dropped, friends and fans posted congratulatory messages for the duo.

Luv Ranjan’s wedding held in Agra was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Arjun Kapoor among others.

As Alisha and Luv begin their new journey together, we seek your blessings and love. pic.twitter.com/GzjMdF6wcO — Luv Films (@LuvFilms) February 28, 2022

While Ranbir and Shraddha are looking forward to their untitled film with Luv, Kartik has starred in Luv’s films such as the Pyaar ka Punchnama series, Akaash Vani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.