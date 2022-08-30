Inside Kunal Rawal’s star-studded wedding: A fun bridal entry, a stylish baraat and more

Fashion designer Kunal Rawal tied the knot with longtime partner Arpita Mehta in Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace on Sunday. The wedding was a star-studded affair as celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and Rhea Kapoor among others were in attendance.

For the wedding, the couple colour coordinated with cream outfits. While Kunal looked dapper in a sherwani, Arpita looked dreamy in a beautifully sequenced lehenga.

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash too saw celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Shanaya Kapoor and others in attendance.

Arjun Kapoor gave a glimpse of what happened inside the wedding. The actor was accompanied by his girlfriend Malaika Arora, who wore a saree matched with traditional jewellery. Arjun posted Kunal and Arpita’s image from the wedding and captioned it, “Some days make you everything is worth it… to see absolute joy happiness & love yesterday between these 2 people who I call family it just reminded me life thru all it’s good and bad is worth it when u have someone who makes u smile when u look at them… thank u @arpita__mehta & @kunalrawaldstress for making me feel yet again love is all we need.”

Kunal Rawal took to social media to share a beautiful video from the wedding, which captured Arpita Mehta’s entry. Check out the video below:

Other celebrities also shared many pictures from the special day:

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s celebrity friends Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Dulquer Salmaan, Athiya Shetty and Karisma Kapoor, who couldn’t attend the wedding, took to social media to congratulate the couple.