Inside Krystle D’Souza’s Mumbai home: New York bedroom with Rs 35,000 Sabyasachi wallpaper

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and her cook Dilip recently visited Traitors 2 winner Krystle D’Souza‘s house, in Lokhandwala. The actress, who also starred in Dhurandhar’s popular song ‘Shararat’ lives in a plush house in Andheri West, Mumbai. In Farah’s vlog, she gave a tour of her luxury abode – which has a walk-in closet, glam room, and more. Krystle also recalled Ekta Kapoor firing her as a 17-year-old from her debut serial with Balaji Telefilms’ – Kahe Naa Kahe (2007).

As soon as Krystle D’Souza invited Farah Khan inside the house, the filmmaker asked her about building her own house in Mumbai. “Yeh tera asli ghar hai? No rent, nothing?” she asked. “Khoon paseena ek karke banaaya hai (I have worked really hard for this). This is my house, my own house, not rented. I used to live in Sion before. That house was 2BHK, and very small, maybe 700 sqft,” the actor replied.

“We also had a small 500 sq ft. house. We all used to stay there – my grandmother, brother, me, mom. Sajid used to sleep on the floor and I used to take the sofa,” Farah shared.

Classic living room

Krystle’s Lokhandwala home has a warm and elegant living room, which blends contemporary design with a cosy charm. It has a muted palette – with cream, beige and brown. The dining space features a huge wooden table with chairs, complimenting the paintings and frames on the wall.

Krystle D’Souza’s dining room Krystle D’Souza’s dining room

The living room also has a large wooden coffee table in the center with cream coloured couches. A patterned rug, plants, books, and show pieces give the space a more homely vibe. The entire house has floor-to-ceiling glass doors, especially the living room, which opens into a balcony. The attached balcony had cosy seating spaces to enjoy the high-rise view.

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‘New York’ bedroom and walk-in closet

The high-rise apartment’s bedroom features a large glass window with a view of the city skyline, usually how the rooms are designed in New York. “Oh my, Krsytle. We are in a bedroom in New York. You can see the Empire State building from here,” Farah joked, after entering the actor’s bedroom. The beige bed was neatly made with a white comforter. The Sabyasachi floral wallpaper, that has an average price between ₹35,000 per roll, was one of the highlights of the cosy room.

Inside Krystle D’Souza’s Mumbai home Inside Krystle D’Souza’s Mumbai home

Then, Krystle D’Souza gave a tour of her special walk-in closet and glam room. The well-organised closet had designer clothes and handbags. “So neat and clean, Krystle,” said Farah. “I used it for everyday, just to go downstairs sometimes,” Krystle mentioned. The filmmaker replied, “Designer bags are being used for everyday guys. I also should have done 2-3 item songs.”

“This is just because of television, not item songs,” she corrected her.

Krystle’s walk-in closet Krystle’s walk-in closet

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress prefers to get ready in another room in her house, called the ‘Glam room’. With a huge orange sofa, the neon text on the stone wall read, ‘Everything You Can Imagine Is Real’.

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The glam room The glam room

‘Was fired by Ekta Kapoor’

During the vlog, when Farah Khan asked her about making her debut on the small screen, Krystle recalled being ‘thrown out’ of her debut show Kahe Na Kahe (2007), by producer Ekta Kapoor. “I did my first TV serial, and I was so bad, so horrible, that I was thrown out of the show. I was bad but Ekta couldn’t tell me because I was very young. We had a conversation where she made me eat pizza first. ‘You know, we will do something else’s,” she shared, adding, “I had already told her that I am not very good at Hindi. She found me outside my college, I had never auditioned, I was just 17, and didn’t know what to do with my life.”