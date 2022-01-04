Step inside Katrina Kaif’s ‘home sweet home’ with Vicky Kaushal, fans comment on her ‘bridal glow’. See photos

Katrina Kaif invited her Instagram followers inside her new home that she shares with husband Vicky Kaushal. The couple who married in December last year moved into their new home recently. Wearing a brown cardigan, Katrina is glowing as she sits on a couch in her home in the new photos. She captioned the photos, “Home Sweet Home”.

Katrina’s fans were quick to comment on her ‘bridal glow’ and ‘gorgeous home’. Both Katrina and Vicky have returned to work after their wedding. They also celebrated Christmas with their friends recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Earlier, actor Sunny Kaushal’s latest pictures on Instagram caught the attention of his ‘bhabhi’ Katrina. Sunny, who has last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar film Shiddat, posted a series of photos of himself where he is flaunting his traditional look.

“Pose like a king, dress like a warrior..” the actor captioned his photos. As soon as he posted the pictures, Katrina commented on them saying, “Vibe hai vibe hai”. Sunny replied to Katrina in the same tone as he wrote, “@katrinakaif isiliye toh hype hai hype hai…”. Katrina and Sunny’s elder brother Vicky got married in Rajasthan in a private and intimate ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

Many people reacted to Katrina’s comment on Sunny’s photos. One of them wrote, “@sunsunnykhez best devar bhabi duo! The respect and love you have for her shows through! ❤️..may the Almighty always keep you guys like this!” Another wrote, “@katrinakaif cutesttttttttt❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” A fan also asked Sunny to share a picture with his ‘bhabhi’ which is not from the wedding, “@sunsunnykhez can you post a picture with bhabhi not from the wedding”.

Sunny Kaushal has been sharing many photos from Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities on social media. He had earlier also shared a picture of himself dancing in front of Katrina at her haldi ceremony. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Ache devar ka kartavya nibhate huye…” He congratulated his brother and sister-in-law on their marriage and welcomed her home as he wrote, “Welcome to the family Parjai ji ♥️♥️Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09 💫♥️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

For Sunny, his brother Vicky Kaushal is an inspiration. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com he had shared, “There is a constant comparison between Vicky and me, yes, but it doesn’t bother me. Vicky has achieved something great, so when people want me to do as well as that, it is alright. It is encouraging that people expect good things from me. People can compare us as much as they want, but my goal is mine so comparisons don’t matter. At the same time, I am proud to be compared to my big brother.”

Sunny, who made his acting debut in 2016, has starred in the Netflix series The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, comedy-drama Bhangra Paa Le and romantic drama Shiddat until now.