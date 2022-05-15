Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s US diaries: ‘Very American’ bowling nights, and catch-ups with old school friends

Actor Katrina Kaif is clearly having the time of her life in the US, going by her recent photos. She shared a glimpse of her epic Saturday night, where she is in the midst of bowling. In the photo, she is clad in denims and is wearing a pink-and-white checked shirt and bowling shoes.

Katrina captioned her post, “A very American Saturday.” Arjun Kapoor commented on the photo calling her a ‘very British lass’, while Neha Dhupia recognised the bowling arena.

Meanwhile, her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal caught up with old school friends. He shared a photo and wrote, “Batch 2005.”

Just a while ago, the couple had visited Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant in the US. Katrina shared a photo of herself with Vicky and restaurateur Maneesh K. Goyal. She wrote alongside the photo that the place felt like a home away from home for her and that whatever Priyanka does is amazing. “Home away from home – @sonanewyork. Loved the vibe – ❤️. @priyankachopra as always everything you do is amazing🤩,” she wrote.

After dodging questions about their relationship and eventual marriage, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021, in the presence of close friends and family members, in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan. On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. Her next projects are Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She will also be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham. He will next be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s comedy movie Govinda Naam Mera.