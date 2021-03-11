scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Inside Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira’s 16th birthday celebration, ‘Bebo Ma’ Kareena Kapoor pens note

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor wished the latter's daughter Samiera Kapur on her 16th birthday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
March 11, 2021 1:53:01 pm
Kareena Kapoor- Samaira Kapoor- Kiaan Raj KapoorKareena Kapoor Khan revealed Karishma's daughter Samaira calls her 'Bebo ma'. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

Kareene Kapoor Khan took to Instagram today to wish her niece, Samaira Kapoor, daughter of sister Karisma Kapoor, on her 16th birthday.

Sharing a throwback photo of Samaira, Kareena wrote a heartfelt note for the 16-year-old. Revealing that Samaira calls her Bebo Ma, Kareena wrote, “You call me BebooMA for a reason… cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to… always got you my girl…forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy …I love you our first born baby. ❤️Happy birthday Samuuuu.”

Karishma Kapoor- Samaira Kapoor Karishma Kapoor wished her daughter Samaira Kapoor on her 16th birthday via an Instagram story. (Photo: Karishma Kapoor/Instagram)

Karishma too wished Samaira on Instagram. She gave us a glimpse of Samaira’s birthday eve party décor from last night on her Instagram story.

Also read |Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her new look, says ‘ready for more burp clothes and diapers’

Karisma had tied the knot with her former husband, Sunjay Kapur in 2003 and had Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor in 2010. Karishma and Sunjay divorced in 2016. Bebo welcomed her second baby in February with husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple are now parents to 4-year-old Taimur and a baby boy.

Kareena had shared the first photo of the newborn on Women’s Day. The actor had written, “There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves. #InternationalWomensDay.”

