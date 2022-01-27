Inside Kareena Kapoor’s ‘perfect afternoon’ with Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and Amrita Arora: ‘Pout game strong’

Kareena Kapoor spent a relaxed afternoon with her close friends including Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Manish took to Instagram and shared a photo from the reunion. Sharing the photos, Manish wrote, “That perfect afternoon home with friends,” and tagged Kareena, Malaika, Amrita and Karan. He mentioned Karisma Kapoor and added, “Missing you @therealkarismakapoor.”

In the photos, Kareena and Malaika twinned in black, while Amrita wore a floral dress with a yellow jacket. Karan wore a light brown tracksuit.

Kareena shared the same photos on Instagram Stories. She added a “Friends Forever” sticker along with the first photo and wrote, “My forever favourites. Missing my Lolo.” She put a “love my life” sticker on the second photo.

Amrita captioned her photos, “When we are at Manu’s, we Vogue it,” and “perfect afternoon.” Malaika posted the pictures with the caption, “Pout game strong.” Karisma, who was absent from the get-together, also shared a picture on Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Missed being there my lovelies.”

Last month, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora had tested positive for COVID-19. After spending a couple of days in isolation, she recovered and thanked Karisma for being ‘her anchor’, and gave a shout to her husband Saif Ali Khan, for being patient and waiting in a hotel room.