Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s Diwali at Pataudi Palace with Karisma Kapoor, Taimur and Jeh

Diwali 2021 must be a little muted but that has not stopped Bollywood celebrities from coming together to celebrate the festivities with elan. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan celebrated this Diwali with family and shared festive photos on social media. Saif, Kareena and Karisma celebrated Diwali at Pataudi Palace in Haryana, the ancestral property of the Sacred Games’ actor.

Kareena Kapoor on Friday took to her social media handles to share a family portrait featuring the “men of my life” — husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Along with the picture, Bebo wrote, “The only one who can distract me from posing…❤️Happy Diwali insta fam…love you all..❤️#the men of my life.”

In the picture shared by Kareena, Taimur and Saif are seen twinning in matching kurtas, and Kareena is lovingly holding her younger one, Jeh, in her arms.

Kareena had earlier in the day had also shared a picture of Saif playing with Jeh, and wished her Instagram followers, “Love and light ❤️,” on the occasion of Diwali. Karisma Kapoor too couldn’t have enough of Jeh and shared a picture where she is seen cuddling the child. She captioned this warm frame, “Such a special Diwali with my J baba 🪔🧡 Love and Light ✨.”

Karisma, who donned a calm shade of green on Diwali, also shared a picture with Kareena, who wore a candy pink Bandhani ensemble. “Happy Diwali from us 🪔✨🙏🏼💖,” she wrote. She also shared a picture with Kareena where the two sisters are seen bursting some sparklers to celebrate Diwali. The Pataudi Palace could be seen lit up for Diwali.

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram. Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. (Photos: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. (Photos: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

While Kareena and Saif celebrated Diwali at their ancestral house, Saif’s daughter and actor Sara Ali Khan celebrated the festival with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her friends in Mumbai. Sara shared a few pictures on her social media platforms on Thursday evening, and she definitely shines through each one of them.

On the work front Kareena will be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning 1994 movie Forrest Gump. It will release in February next year.

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush while Ibrahim Ali Khan is working as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.