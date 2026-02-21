Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh’s Naruto-themed 5th birthday bash: Three-tier cake with Naruto cookies

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated son Jeh’s 5th birthday with an intimate Naruto-themed party attended by family and close friends.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 04:41 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor KhanKareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated Jeh's fifth birthday. (Photo: Instagram/Soha Ali Khan)
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their son Jehangir’s 5th birthday with a Naruto-themed party. Saif Ali Khan’s sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi took to Instagram to share photos from the birthday party. Jeh rang in his special day surrounded by his parents, elder brother Taimur, aunt Soha, Saba, Karisma Kapoor, and family friend Neha Dhupia.

Inside Jeh’s Naruto-themed birthday bash

In one picture, Jeh is seen standing near a large three-tier birthday cake decorated with Naruto-themed cookies, reaching out to grab one with his hands. Kareena and Karisma stood beside him, while Saif, Soha and Saba were seen on the other side. Taimur was also present, standing close to his younger brother.

Another photo captured Kareena holding Jeh as he proudly showed off the Naruto cut-out cookies in his hand. Jeh’s face was covered with a red heart emoji in the shared images. A separate frame showed Kareena posing with Soha, Saba and Neha Dhupia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

 

In her caption, Soha wrote, “Blink and he’s five. Cake cutting photos have to be chaos. Can see the cake – birthday boy, not so much! (But we could hear him) And through it all is Bebo looking as cool as a cucumber – how??!!”

Saba also shared a birthday wish for her nephew on Instagram, writing, “To my darling JehJaan, wishing you a happy 5th birthday, I love you to the moon and back my fierce warrior. Stay you forever. Love always Buajaan.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Saif and Kareena’s family

Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012 after falling in love during the filming of Tashan in 2008. They welcomed their first son, Taimur, in 2016, followed by Jeh in 2021.

Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh, with whom he shares two children, actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Since the attack on Saif at his home, Taimur and Jeh have stayed out of the public eye. After the incident, the couple requested the media not to track or photograph their children for security reasons.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming investigative crime thriller Daayra, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Saif Ali Khan will next lead the investigative drama Kartavya, backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, where he plays a police officer. He is also set to appear in Hum Hindustani alongside Pratik Gandhi. Written and directed by Rahul Dholakia, the project is inspired by true events and traces the story of India’s first election. Both titles are slated to stream on Netflix this year.

