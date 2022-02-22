Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh’s 1st birthday party: Check out the massive cake, pool party vibes

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s youngest son Jeh Ali Khan turned one on Monday. The day was marked amid a lot of celebration in the Pataudi family. From sending the little one wishes across social media to cake cutting, almost every member of the clan sent love to Jeh.

Sara Ali Khan, Saif’s eldest daughter, posted several clicks on her Instagram handle as she posed with her step-brothers Taimur and Jeh. Sara’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen in the pictures. Earlier, the siblings were snapped arriving at Saif and Kareena’s residence with a huge gift.

Sara Ali Khan arrived with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan arrived with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan snapped outside Kareena Kapoor’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan snapped outside Kareena Kapoor’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ibrahim Ali Khan carrying Jeh’s gift. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ibrahim Ali Khan carrying Jeh’s gift. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jeh’s birthday was also celebrated with a poolside party. His aunts, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan and Kareena’s sister Karisma shared photos from the get-together on their Instagram. Soha Ali Khan also posted her daughter Inaaya’s photos being party-ready.

Here’s a sneak peek of Jeh’s birthday cake, along with Kareena. (Photo: Instagram/Saba Ali Khan) Here’s a sneak peek of Jeh’s birthday cake, along with Kareena. (Photo: Instagram/Saba Ali Khan)

Soha Ali Khan shared a pocture with daughter Inaaya. (Photo: Instagram/Soha Ali Khan) Soha Ali Khan shared a pocture with daughter Inaaya. (Photo: Instagram/Soha Ali Khan)

Jeh’s cousin sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was excited to party. (Photo: Instagram/Soha Ali Khan) Jeh’s cousin sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was excited to party. (Photo: Instagram/Soha Ali Khan)

Soha shared another click of Inaaya by the pool. (Photo: Instagram/Soha Ali Khan) Soha shared another click of Inaaya by the pool. (Photo: Instagram/Soha Ali Khan)

Karisma Kapoor gave a sneak peek into the decoration. (Photo: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor) Karisma Kapoor gave a sneak peek into the decoration. (Photo: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor)

Karisma was caught chilling at Jeh’s birthday party. (Photo: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor) Karisma was caught chilling at Jeh’s birthday party. (Photo: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor)

Karisma shared an adorable click with Jeh. (Photo: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor) Karisma shared an adorable click with Jeh. (Photo: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor)

Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan also shared photos from the bash, including that of the cake that spelt out Jeh. She also shared one featuring Kareena and the birthday boy. Kareena had earlier in the day posted two adorable clicks of Jeh, one with elder brother Taimur and one with father Saif. Her captions had her wishing that Jeh follows the footsteps of Taimur and Saif in life.