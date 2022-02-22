scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Must Read

Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh’s 1st birthday party: Check out the massive cake, pool party vibes

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan threw a poolside party to celebrate their son Jeh's first birthday. From the aqua and blue decorations to the massive birthday cake, here's a glimpse of the party attended by Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim, among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 22, 2022 4:16:59 pm
kareena kapoor jeh birthdayKareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh turned one. (Photos: Instagram/Saba Ali Khan)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s youngest son Jeh Ali Khan turned one on Monday. The day was marked amid a lot of celebration in the Pataudi family. From sending the little one wishes across social media to cake cutting, almost every member of the clan sent love to Jeh.

Sara Ali Khan, Saif’s eldest daughter, posted several clicks on her Instagram handle as she posed with her step-brothers Taimur and Jeh. Sara’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen in the pictures. Earlier, the siblings were snapped arriving at Saif and Kareena’s residence with a huge gift.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

sara ali khan ibrahim Sara Ali Khan arrived with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sara ali khan Sara Ali Khan snapped outside Kareena Kapoor’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ibrahim ali khan sara Ibrahim Ali Khan carrying Jeh’s gift. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jeh’s birthday was also celebrated with a poolside party. His aunts, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan and Kareena’s sister Karisma shared photos from the get-together on their Instagram. Soha Ali Khan also posted her daughter Inaaya’s photos being party-ready.

kareena kapoor jeh ali khan birthday Here’s a sneak peek of Jeh’s birthday cake, along with Kareena. (Photo: Instagram/Saba Ali Khan) soha ali khan inaaya Soha Ali Khan shared a pocture with daughter Inaaya. (Photo: Instagram/Soha Ali Khan) inaaya naomi kemmu Jeh’s cousin sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was excited to party. (Photo: Instagram/Soha Ali Khan) inaaya jeh birthday Soha shared another click of Inaaya by the pool. (Photo: Instagram/Soha Ali Khan) karisma kapoor jeh birthday Karisma Kapoor gave a sneak peek into the decoration. (Photo: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor) karisma kapoor Karisma was caught chilling at Jeh’s birthday party. (Photo: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor) karisma jeh ali khan Karisma shared an adorable click with Jeh. (Photo: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Also read |Kareena Kapoor shares photos of Taimur with Jeh on his 1st birthday: ‘Amma, Abba will follow you everywhere’

Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan also shared photos from the bash, including that of the cake that spelt out Jeh. She also shared one featuring Kareena and the birthday boy. Kareena had earlier in the day posted two adorable clicks of Jeh, one with elder brother Taimur and one with father Saif. Her captions had her wishing that Jeh follows the footsteps of Taimur and Saif in life.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan, Patralekhaa, Sushmita Sen 13 celebrity photos
Hina Khan, Patralekhaa, Sushmita Sen: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 22: Latest News

Advertisement