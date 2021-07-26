Inside Kareena Kapoor’s bash with besties Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a blast with her girlfriends Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Mallika Bhat. She took to Instagram stories to share photos from her evening. The party was held at Malaika Arora’s home.

The first photo featured all five sitting on a couch. “Ok you can sit with us,” Kareena captioned her photo, giving a twist to the iconic Hollywood film Mean Girls dialogue ‘You can’t sit with us’. She wore a grey mock-neck top with white pants. Malaika opted for a yellow slip dress with a plunging neckline while her sister Amrita Arora was casual in beige oversized T-shirt and biker shorts. Maheep Kapoor wore a white crop-top and jeans.

(Photo: Instagram/ Kareena Kapoor Khan) (Photo: Instagram/ Kareena Kapoor Khan)

In the other photo shared by Kareena, she posed with Amrita. She captioned it, “Forever.” She shared two boomerang videos with Malaika and Amrita, and wrote, “Yeh Kambaqt ishq…” She posted a photo of all five and wrote, “This is us.”

Kareena will make her debut as an author with her Pregnancy Bible, which promises to help all expectant mothers-to-be in the months before the child is born. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She is yet to start work on Karan Johar’s Takht, that has been delayed. Her last release was Angrezi Medium, which saw her with Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan and Pankaj Tripathi.