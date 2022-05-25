Inside Karan Johar’s wardrobe bursting with clothes and shoes: Farah Khan asks ‘do you want to step out of closet?’

Filmmakers Farah Khan and Karan Johar have remained the best of friends over the years, and often share hilarious videos about each other. As Karan celebrates his 50th birthday today, May 25, he hosted a midnight birthday bash at his residence and Farah was among the many attendees.

Farah used the opportunity to give a peek at Karan’s well-appointed wardrobe filled with designer clothes, accessoories and shoes. Sharing this video, Farah wrote on Instagram: “Happy 50th to @karanjohar .. most sporting, witty n intelligent friend i hav♥️ #karah p.s- apologise for the number of times I said “Oh My God”.. 😜.”

In the video, Farah, along with Karan walks through his huge walk-in closet, and the two share a fun banter. Farah says, “Oh my god! We are in Karan Johar’s wardrobe and look who is in the closet!” Farah says this as she pans the camera towards KJo.

Then Karan asks Farah if she wanted to come into his closet, to which the choreographer-director cheekily responds, “Do you want to come out of your closet?” To this, Karan, replies, “Been there, done that.” Karan often drops hints about his sexual orientation but has never said it aloud in as many words. Addressing the curiosity around his sexuality in his biography An Unsuitable Boy, he had said, “I have never expressed my sexual orientation in those many words. I have insinuated a lot and have said what I wanted to say in my book. I will never say that I am embarrassed or ashamed to say it. I am very proud of who I am and who I will always be.”

KJo has planned a big bash for his birthday today. He will be celebrating his special day with friends from the entertainment industry from around the country. The party will be held at Mumbai’s Yash Raj Studiosand will see who’s who from Bollywood in Bollywood.

On the work front, Karan’s latest offering as a film producer is Raj Mehta’s Jugjugg Jeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He will get beck to film direction with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.