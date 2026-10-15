Inside Karan Johar’s Mumbai home, designed by Gauri Khan: Copper bathroom, glam wardrobe

Karan Johar is one of the most popular filmmaker-producers in the Indian film industry, with a massive fan following not only for his films but also for his entertaining appearances as a host on several shows including the infamous Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker owns multiple properties, but the lavish sea-facing home where he lives with his mother and children is no less extravagant than the dreamy houses featured in his films.

The house is designed by his close friend Gauri Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and designer. “I would highly recommend that if you have a friend who is an interior expert, you get them to design your home Gauri gave this home so much love, which really shows in every corner,” Karan had earlier told AD.

The lobby area of Karan Johar’s house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The lobby area of Karan Johar’s house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Karan lives with his family in an expansive 8,000-square-foot sea-facing duplex in Bandra, Mumbai. The filmmaker’s home opens into a spacious lobby that leads to a bar area, setting the tone for the luxurious interiors that follow.

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The bar area where different corners serve different purpose. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The bar area where different corners serve different purpose. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

During a tour of the filmmaker-producer’s home, filmmaker Farah Khan revealed that several A-listers from the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, frequently hang out at his residence.

The corner next to the bar area for hanging with friends. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The corner next to the bar area for hanging with friends. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Opposite the bar is a dedicated seating area where Karan hosts friends for script readings. The space features olive-green couches paired with contrasting black and beige printed cushions, adding character to the otherwise understated interiors. A brown centre table and regal black chairs complete the arrangement, while a large television dominates the wall.

The corner that is dedicated for script reading. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The corner that is dedicated for script reading. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The bar area also features a spacious dining setup designed for entertaining guests. A glass dining table surrounded by beige chairs provides ample seating for lunches and dinners, while a separate table in the centre serves as a convenient space for laying out food.

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During the home tour, Farah remarked, “They spread out a lavish meal here, which Karan doesn’t touch at all.”

The bar area opens into a large balcony furnished with a table and a couple of chairs, offering a relaxing space to unwind. Located next to the bar is a guest washroom that stands out for its distinctive design.

The guest washroom. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The guest washroom. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Describing the unusual interiors, Karan told Farah, “It is a copper bathroom. It is made with Kansa.”

The washroom features traditional tiffin boxes as decorative elements, giving the space a unique aesthetic that blends traditional Indian influences with contemporary design.

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Karan Johar’s kitchen area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Karan Johar’s kitchen area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Karan’s home also houses a spacious modular kitchen, where a head chef, assisted by a sous-chef, prepares meals for the family. The kitchen reflects the filmmaker’s preference for a well-organised and functional space that can cater to both everyday needs and entertaining.

Karan Johar’s expansive wardrobe. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Karan Johar’s expansive wardrobe. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Karan Johar’s expansive wardrobe. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Karan Johar’s expansive wardrobe. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Another highlight of the residence is Karan’s expansive walk-in wardrobe, which is organised into different sections based on the type of clothing. From a dedicated bling section and a collection of understated outfits to hoodies and everyday wear, the wardrobe reflects his diverse fashion choices.

Karan Johar’s living room which is only for family and close friends, away from the lobby and bar area. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan Johar’s living room which is only for family and close friends, away from the lobby and bar area. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Karan frequently shares glimpses of his home on social media, particularly in videos featuring conversations with his children, Yash and Roohi. These clips offer a peek into the other parts of the residence, revealing a home that combines luxury with comfortable family spaces.

The living room, for instance, features a beige sofa paired with grey cushions and a plush, furry rug that adds warmth to the space. Warm-white lighting creates a cosy atmosphere, while a large black-and-white painting serves as the room’s focal point. Nearby, a dining area features a white table surrounded by grey chairs, maintaining the home’s muted and sophisticated colour palette.

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Karan Johar’s bedroom. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan Johar’s bedroom. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Across the residence, textured walls, marble flooring and wooden doors dominate the interiors, while warm-white lighting lends an understated elegance to the spaces. The combination of natural materials, neutral shades and carefully selected furnishings creates a cohesive look throughout the duplex.

Karan Johar’s bedroom. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan Johar’s bedroom. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Karan has also ensured that his children have a dedicated space of their own. Yash and Roohi share a spacious bedroom featuring a comfortable bed, a separate sitting area and plenty of room to play. The space is filled with toys and includes white wardrobes that complement the room’s light interiors. The bed is cushioned and fitted with protective barriers along the sides to help prevent the children from falling while asleep.

Karan’s kids have an expansive room which also is their play area. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan’s kids have an expansive room which also is their play area. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Karan’s kids have an expansive room which also is their play area. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan’s kids have an expansive room which also is their play area. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Karan’s own bedroom reflects a more personal side of the filmmaker. The room features a television, a console and several photographs capturing moments with his parents and children, adding a sentimental touch to the otherwise luxurious interiors.

Karan’s kids have an expansive room which also is their play area. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan’s kids have an expansive room which also is their play area. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

From a dedicated script-reading lounge and an elaborate bar to a distinctive copper washroom and thoughtfully designed children’s bedroom, Karan Johar’s sea-facing duplex combines opulence with personal touches that reflect his lifestyle and family life.