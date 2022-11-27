Inside Karan Johar’s vanity van with his 5 essentials: ‘Everything in this space of mine screams me’

Karan Johar is known for his fashion sense, his bling, and his style. And thus when the ace director-producer shared a glimpse of his vanity van, it had to have space for his ‘must-haves’.

On Sunday, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a video giving his fans a detailed look inside his vanity van. Karan’s vanity van is done in white and gold. From a fancy wall painting to a sitting area to a kitchen, the clip gives a tour of Karan’s personal space.

The space is certainly designed as per KJo‘s likes and requirements. Sharing the clip, Karan wrote, “Everything inside this space of mine, screams me!!!🤭 #vanity #behindthescenes.”

Karan listed the five things he needs his vanity van to have. Talking about his ‘vanity thing’ Karan first shared about the spaces for his glasses (which he has in a large number) and rings and accessories. Karan shared that he has become ‘a ring person recently’.

Second on the list were comfortable cushions. Karan shared that the cushions have been made by his production designer Amrita by reusing Karan’s old sweatshirts. “She has torn my sweatshirts and made them into fantastic cushions,” he shared.

Next is the space for his jackets which has ‘all the bling’. Karan also has a coffee machine in his van as he always has guests popping in who love some coffee, and the last on the list is a microwave for serving hot food. Karan ended the video by saying, “I like these five things, and a lot more.”

Step inside Karan Johar’s vanity van:

On the work fount, Karan is busy with his directorial comeback film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra-starrer will hit theatres on April 28, 2023.