scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 25, 2022
Must Read

Inside Karan Johar’s bash: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in car with black curtains, new bride Alia Bhatt can’t stop smiling

Ananya Panday and Manish Malhotra took us inside the party thrown by Karan Johar at his residence for Netflix head Bela Bajaria.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 25, 2022 11:03:41 am
Karan Johar's bash, alia bhatt, shah rukh khan, sara ali khanKaran Johar's bash saw several Bollywood biggies trooping in, including Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla and Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Karan Johar and Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta on Sunday, hosted a grand party for Netflix Global Chief, Bela Bajaria. The bash saw several Bollywood biggies trooping in. From Shah Rukh Khan arriving in his car covered in black curtains to Ranveer Singh coming over in his swanky vehicle to Alia Bhatt looking gorgeous, the stars made a grand arrival at Karan Johar‘s residence, the venue of the party.

Sara Ali Khan made a vibrant entry, as did Kriti Sanon and Madhuri Dixit. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar came together. Other who attended included Manish Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Also read |Why Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat is trending

Check out pictures from Karan Johar’s party

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
sara ali khan at bela bajaria karan johar party Sara Alia Kha wore an orange ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) manish malhotra at bela bajaria karan johar party Fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) farhan akhtar at bela bajaria karan johar party Farhan Akhtar came with wife Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shiani dandekar at bela bajaria karan johar party Shibani Dandekar twinned in back with husband Farhan Akhtar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shashank khaitan at bela bajaria karan johar party Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan also attended the bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) siddharth roy kapur at bela bajaria karan johar party Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur attended Karan Johar’s party too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) amritpal sing bindra at bela bajaria karan johar party Bandish Bandits producer-writer Amritpal Singh Binda was spotted too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) apoorva mehta dharma at bela bajaria karan johar party Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta was the co-host for the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) bela bajaria at karan johar party Bela Bajaria received a grand welcome at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday gave a closer sneak peek into her look on Instagram. Manish Malhotra also shared several picture from inside the party with Ananya, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit and Sara Ali Khan.

Also read |Karan Johar calls Alia Bhatt ‘box office ki maharani’, announces release date of Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
ananya pandey at karan johar party for bela bajaria Ananya Panday shared several videos. (Photo: Instagram/Ananya Panday) manish malhotra kriti sanon ananya pandey at karan johar party for bela bajaria Manish Malhotra posing with Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday. (Photo: Instagram/Manish Malhotra) manish malhotra madhuri dixit at karan johar party for bela bajaria Karan Johar posed with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram/Manish Malhotra) manish malhotra sara ali khan at karan johar party for bela bajaria Sara Ali Khan was all smiles with Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Instagram/Manish Malhotra)

Newly married Alia Bhatt also attended the bash. She came straight from the sets. Alia, who tied the knot with longtime beau, actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, resumed work soon after. Alia is currently filming for Karan Johar’s directorial return, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ramveer Singh. Even Ranbir began the shooting of his upcoming film Animal, opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Manali last week.

alia bhatt at karan johar party for bela bajaria Alia Bhatt arriving at Karan Johar’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Also read |Kiccha Sudeep reacts to KGF 2 being called a pan-India film made in Kannada: ‘Hindi is no more a national language…’

Top Netflix executive Bela Bajaria was in 2020 promoted as the Vice President Global Television, amidst a major leadership overhaul aimed at streamlining the OTT platform’s creative team. Bela is a former Miss India USA, having won the crown in 1991.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi receives Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award
PM Narendra Modi honoured with first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 25: Latest News

Advertisement