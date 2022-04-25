Inside Karan Johar’s bash: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in car with black curtains, new bride Alia Bhatt can’t stop smiling

Karan Johar and Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta on Sunday, hosted a grand party for Netflix Global Chief, Bela Bajaria. The bash saw several Bollywood biggies trooping in. From Shah Rukh Khan arriving in his car covered in black curtains to Ranveer Singh coming over in his swanky vehicle to Alia Bhatt looking gorgeous, the stars made a grand arrival at Karan Johar‘s residence, the venue of the party.

Sara Ali Khan made a vibrant entry, as did Kriti Sanon and Madhuri Dixit. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar came together. Other who attended included Manish Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Check out pictures from Karan Johar’s party

Sara Alia Kha wore an orange ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sara Alia Kha wore an orange ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Farhan Akhtar came with wife Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Farhan Akhtar came with wife Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shibani Dandekar twinned in back with husband Farhan Akhtar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shibani Dandekar twinned in back with husband Farhan Akhtar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan also attended the bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan also attended the bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur attended Karan Johar’s party too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur attended Karan Johar’s party too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bandish Bandits producer-writer Amritpal Singh Binda was spotted too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bandish Bandits producer-writer Amritpal Singh Binda was spotted too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta was the co-host for the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta was the co-host for the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bela Bajaria received a grand welcome at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bela Bajaria received a grand welcome at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday gave a closer sneak peek into her look on Instagram. Manish Malhotra also shared several picture from inside the party with Ananya, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit and Sara Ali Khan.

Ananya Panday shared several videos. (Photo: Instagram/Ananya Panday) Ananya Panday shared several videos. (Photo: Instagram/Ananya Panday)

Manish Malhotra posing with Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday. (Photo: Instagram/Manish Malhotra) Manish Malhotra posing with Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday. (Photo: Instagram/Manish Malhotra)

Karan Johar posed with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram/Manish Malhotra) Karan Johar posed with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram/Manish Malhotra)

Sara Ali Khan was all smiles with Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Instagram/Manish Malhotra) Sara Ali Khan was all smiles with Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Instagram/Manish Malhotra)

Newly married Alia Bhatt also attended the bash. She came straight from the sets. Alia, who tied the knot with longtime beau, actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, resumed work soon after. Alia is currently filming for Karan Johar’s directorial return, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ramveer Singh. Even Ranbir began the shooting of his upcoming film Animal, opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Manali last week.

Alia Bhatt arriving at Karan Johar’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt arriving at Karan Johar’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Top Netflix executive Bela Bajaria was in 2020 promoted as the Vice President Global Television, amidst a major leadership overhaul aimed at streamlining the OTT platform’s creative team. Bela is a former Miss India USA, having won the crown in 1991.