Inside Karan Johar’s bash: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in car with black curtains, new bride Alia Bhatt can’t stop smiling

Updated: April 25, 2022 11:03:41 am
Karan Johar and Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta on Sunday, hosted a grand party for Netflix Global Chief, Bela Bajaria. The bash saw several Bollywood biggies trooping in. From Shah Rukh Khan arriving in his car covered in black curtains to Ranveer Singh coming over in his swanky vehicle to Alia Bhatt looking gorgeous, the stars made a grand arrival at Karan Johar‘s residence, the venue of the party.
Sara Ali Khan made a vibrant entry, as did Kriti Sanon and Madhuri Dixit. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar came together. Other who attended included Manish Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan and Siddharth Roy Kapur.
Check out pictures from Karan Johar’s party
Ananya Panday gave a closer sneak peek into her look on Instagram. Manish Malhotra also shared several picture from inside the party with Ananya, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit and Sara Ali Khan.
Newly married Alia Bhatt also attended the bash. She came straight from the sets. Alia, who tied the knot with longtime beau, actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, resumed work soon after. Alia is currently filming for Karan Johar’s directorial return, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ramveer Singh. Even Ranbir began the shooting of his upcoming film Animal, opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Manali last week.
Top Netflix executive Bela Bajaria was in 2020 promoted as the Vice President Global Television, amidst a major leadership overhaul aimed at streamlining the OTT platform’s creative team. Bela is a former Miss India USA, having won the crown in 1991.
