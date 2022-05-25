Inside Karan Johar’s midnight birthday party, with three-tier cake, fancy menu, and innuendo-laden jokes. See pictures

Filmmaker Karan Johar will host a grand bash at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai tonight, in celebration of his 50th birthday. The who’s who of the industry is expected to attend. But Karan rang in his 50th birthday with a shindig at his house on Wednesday night. The party was attended by Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ayan Mukerji, Farah Khan, Apoorva Mehta, Maheep Kapoor and others.

Pictures and videos from the party have been shared online by the guests. Farah Khan posted a video of Karan posing inside his massive walk-in closet, and also made some cheeky jokes. “You want to come inside my closet?” Karan asked, and Farah shot back, “You want to come out of your closet?” Karan replied, “Been there, done that.”

Designer Manish Malhotra shared a handful of videos from the party, showing off the opulent decor. Manish’s videos showed a grand dinner table adorned with silver cutlery, white flowers, and elaborate candlestands. The backdrop was a view of the Mumbai skyline. “The most beautiful setting tonight,” he wrote, tagging Karan. He also posted a video with the ‘birthday boy’, as did Maheep Kapoor.

Maheep also shared a video of the decked out apartment, and posted a photo of Karan’s spectacular three-tier birthday cake, and the menu, which included dishes such as lamb shanks, roast chicken, and spinach and tofu salad.

Karan is best known for having directed films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. As a producer, his Dharma Productions banner has been behind hits such as Raazi, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Shershaah and Gehraiyaan. He is gearing up for the release of JugJugg Jeeyo next month. He also has major films such as Brahmastra and Liger lined up.