Inside Kapil Sharma’s Dubai cafe where masala chai costs Rs 500 and pani puri is Rs 800

After opening his first Kap’s Cafe outlet in Canada in July last year, comedian Kapil Sharma expanded the brand to Dubai, opening an outlet in Al Kifaf on December 31, 2025. Recently, comedian Bharti Singh visited the Dubai outlet, which features a soft pink-and-white aesthetic with elegant gold accents.

The cafe offers an extensive menu ranging from beverages and boutique cakes to Indian and international dishes. However, the prices stand out, with a cup of masala chai costing over Rs 500 and a serving of desi pani puri priced at Rs 800.

Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Dubai. (Photo: Bharti Singh/YouTube) Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Dubai. (Photo: Bharti Singh/YouTube)

The most expensive item on the menu is penne pasta, priced at Rs 1,604, while the cheapest is espresso, which costs Rs 490.