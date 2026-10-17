Inside Kapil Sharma’s Dubai cafe where masala chai costs Rs 500 and pani puri is Rs 800

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After opening his first Kap’s Cafe outlet in Canada in July last year, comedian Kapil Sharma expanded the brand to Dubai, opening an outlet in Al Kifaf on December 31, 2025. Recently, comedian Bharti Singh visited the Dubai outlet, which features a soft pink-and-white aesthetic with elegant gold accents.
The cafe offers an extensive menu ranging from beverages and boutique cakes to Indian and international dishes. However, the prices stand out, with a cup of masala chai costing over Rs 500 and a serving of desi pani puri priced at Rs 800.
The most expensive item on the menu is penne pasta, priced at Rs 1,604, while the cheapest is espresso, which costs Rs 490.
Kap’s Cafe offers a mix of Indian dishes and international favourites, but even familiar comfort foods come with premium price tags. A dosa costs Rs 775, while a Bombay sandwich and avocado toast are priced at Rs 1,034 each. A serving of sev puri costs Rs 905, while French toast is available for Rs 1,300.
The menu also includes Mexican bowls, butter chicken and pancakes. An aloo paratha costs Rs 700, while dal makhani is priced at Rs 1,035. Among the standout items are masala chai at Rs 550 and pani puri at Rs 800, putting a premium spin on familiar Indian favourites.
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The cafe has a Parisian-inspired patisserie aesthetic, with pastel-pink interiors, ivory accents, white marble and gold detailing. The coordinated palette gives the space a luxurious, Instagram-friendly appeal.
Kap’s Cafe also made headlines last year following a series of shooting incidents at its Canadian outlet. Shortly after its inauguration, the café was reportedly targeted in a shooting, followed by another attack in August. In October, a drive-by shooting reportedly shattered the glass façade of the establishment. Some reports linked the incidents to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, although these allegations were not independently verified. No injuries were reported in the incidents.
Addressing the attacks in November during the promotions of his film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Kapil appeared unfazed by the setbacks. He told the media, “After every firing incident, we got a bigger opening at the cafe. So it is all ok if God is with me.”
Kapil Sharma currently hosts The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.