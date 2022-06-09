Inside Kangana Ranaut’s new ‘mountain style’ house in Himachal Pradesh that’s a feast for eyes, watch

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has time and again called herself a ‘home bird’. And on Thursday, the actor gave a glimpse of her ‘authentic, typically mountain style’ new house that she built in Himachal. Sharing multiple photos, the Queen star gave a glimpse of her new abode that looks like it’s come alive from a fairy tale book.

Sharing the first set of pictures, Kangana shared how she incorporated ‘Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries and wooden karigiri’ while designing her new house. “Here is something for all design enthusiasts, who love decor and are curious about mountains architecture which is local but ancient and deeply traditional …. I built a new home it’s an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local slates and wood. I have also incorporated Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries and wooden karigiri…. Have a look, also these pictures are clicked by an incredibly talented Himachali photographer,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

The photos give a glimpse of her royal palace which has wooden crafted doors, huge paintings and posters adorning the walls. The living room has a huge sofa set with comfortable cushions on it. A chandelier is also mounted while the floor has a thick carpet adding to the hilly vibe. The three bedrooms, each in different colours, have king-size comfortable beds and huge windows to soak in the sun. Kangana also shared a photo from her lounge area that has a pool table and seating area, presumably for get-togethers. In the last picture, the actor is seen looking out at the luscious green surrounding her balcony.

In the next post, the Lock Upp host stands near a stairway with a beautiful wall decked with paintings. She wrote that the wall is an ode to Himachal and its various traditions, art and people. Thanking the photographer who clicked pictures of her house, she also revealed that he helped her decorate the wall.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut’s last release Dhaakad failed miserably at the box office. The actor is now prepping up for Emergency, a film on Indira Gandhi, that she will also direct.