scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Inside Kajol and sister Tanishaa Mukerji’s Bhai Dooj celebration. See photos, video

Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji had a gala Bhai Dooj celebration with their cousins. Their mother Tanuja also attended. See the pictures and a video here.

kajol bhai doojKajol, Tanishaa Mukerji posed with cousins on Bhai Dooj. (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

It was a special Tuesday for Kajol and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji. Tanishaa, Kajol, along with their mother Tanuja, hosted cousins Sharbani Mukerji, Samrat Mukerji, and Sujoy Mukerji for Bhai Dooj. While Kajol shared photos from the get-together, Tanishaa also shared her excitement.

Kajol shared multiple photos with her cousins, and said in her post that they celebrated Bhai Dooj ‘after so long’.

Also read |When Shah Rukh Khan explained Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s success: ‘We can never make it again unless…’

Tanishaa shared a Reel from the celebration, and wrote, “Today I think dad planned my bhai dooj! The first time my brothers and sisters came to my place ( basically his house) otherwise it’s always my sisters who make the plan! So thank u for today @kajol @samratmukerji @sujoymukerji @sharbanimukherji #bhaidooj 🌟🪔.”

See all photos and videos from Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji’s Bhai Dooj celebrations:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji)

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram) (Photo: Kajol/Instagram) (Photo: Kajol/Instagram) (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Earlier, we saw several photos from Kajol’s Diwali celebrations. The photos also featured her actor-husband Ajay Devgn, kids Nysa and Yug, Tanishaa and Tanuja, sister-in-law Neelam Devgan and her kids too. Sharing the Diwali photos, Kajol wrote, “Family says it all! #allaboutlastnight #diwalinight #picturenight.”

See photos from Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji’s Diwali celebrations:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Seems like the stars had a good time together!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 09:12:36 am
Next Story

After online flak, ‘Fat’ reference removed from Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ video

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement