Inside Kajol and sister Tanishaa Mukerji’s Bhai Dooj celebration. See photos, video

It was a special Tuesday for Kajol and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji. Tanishaa, Kajol, along with their mother Tanuja, hosted cousins Sharbani Mukerji, Samrat Mukerji, and Sujoy Mukerji for Bhai Dooj. While Kajol shared photos from the get-together, Tanishaa also shared her excitement.

Kajol shared multiple photos with her cousins, and said in her post that they celebrated Bhai Dooj ‘after so long’.

Tanishaa shared a Reel from the celebration, and wrote, “Today I think dad planned my bhai dooj! The first time my brothers and sisters came to my place ( basically his house) otherwise it’s always my sisters who make the plan! So thank u for today @kajol @samratmukerji @sujoymukerji @sharbanimukherji #bhaidooj 🌟🪔.”

See all photos and videos from Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji’s Bhai Dooj celebrations:

Earlier, we saw several photos from Kajol’s Diwali celebrations. The photos also featured her actor-husband Ajay Devgn, kids Nysa and Yug, Tanishaa and Tanuja, sister-in-law Neelam Devgan and her kids too. Sharing the Diwali photos, Kajol wrote, “Family says it all! #allaboutlastnight #diwalinight #picturenight.”

See photos from Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji’s Diwali celebrations:

Seems like the stars had a good time together!