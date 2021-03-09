Inside JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta, Binoy Gandhi’s dreamy Jaipur wedding: Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal attend

Filmmaker JP Dutta and yesteryear actor Bindiya Goswami’s daughter Nidhi Dutta tied the knot with Binoy Gandhi at a grand wedding in Jaipur on Sunday. Photos from the various ceremonies give a glimpse into the lavish festivities that were a part of the star-studded celebrations.

The three-day grand celebration had around 200 guests in attendance. Those who became a part from the tinseltown included celebs like actors Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal with partner Gabriella Demetriades and Suniel Shetty with wife Mana Shetty, designer Manish Malhotra, singers Sonu Nigam and Akriti Kakar, and music composer Anu Malik.

As per reports, the haldi an mehendi ceremony took place in the morning at the wedding venue – the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur. Several clicks and videos made way on social media, including the ones shared by Manish Malhotra who is also the chief designer for all of the wedding festivities.

The sangeet took place in the evening with singer Sukhbir’s performance. DJ Stetson took over the music arrangement.

Last year, the couple got engaged in Mumbai. Abhishek Bachchan and TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim had attended the event.

Nidhi is known for producing her father’s film, Paltan (2018). On the other hand, Binoy Gandhi has been an assistant director in movies like Fanaa, Gayab and Teri Meri Kahaani. The two have been in a relationship for a long time now.