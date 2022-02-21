scorecardresearch
Monday, February 21, 2022
Inside Jeh’s first birthday bash: Saif Ali Khan poses for the perfect family photo with his kids Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan shared photos from the birthday celebration on their social media handles.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 21, 2022 8:35:14 pm
saif ali khanThe Khan family celebrated the first birthday of Jeh Ali Khan in a grand manner. (Photo: Sara/Instagram)

The Khan family on Monday came together to celebrate the first birthday of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan‘s youngest son Jeh Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan shared photos from the birthday celebration on their social media handles. While Kareena shared the perfect family photo featuring Saif surrounded by his four kids (Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh), Sara posted more pictures from the birthday bash.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The Atrangi Re actor gave an adorable glimpse of the revelries that took place in the Khan household. She captioned the images, “Happiest First Birthday Baby J ❤❤❤.”

Fans quickly flooded the post with heart emojis. One user wrote, “Love this,” while another user mentioned, “Gorgeous lady, nice pics.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar movie Bhoot Police, while Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking forward to the release of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the Aanand L Rai movie Atrangi Re.

