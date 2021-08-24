Inside Jeh Ali Khan-Inaaya Naumi’s cute first Raksha Bandhan celebrations, see pics

Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor shared photos from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations of their family’s tiny tots — Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The photos have Soha’s daughter Inaaya kissing Jeh, leaving the little one surprised. Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, “First rakhi.” In a couple of minutes, the picture went viral on social media handles with fans flooding the comment section with heart and lovestruck emoticons. One of the comment read, “Too cute,” while another read, “My whole heart.”

On Monday, Soha treated her social media followers to an another adorable photo, which featured her with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Inaaya. In the picture, Saif was seen helping Inaaya in tying Rakhi on Taimur’s wrist.

Soha’s post marks second official picture of Jeh. Last week, Kareena celebrated 6 months of Jeh’s birth with a picture, which was taken in the Maldives. The actor, along with Jeh, Taimur and Saif, celebrate her husband’s birthday in the country. On Saturday, she posted the picture and wrote, “Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life.”

Recently, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor opened up on the attention given to sons Taimur and Jeh. She said the decision to not share many picture of Jeh is “to protect him from the constant pressure of being in the limelight. It is a bit of conscious decision because I think the fact that there was so much media frenzy on Taimur and his name and generally everything about him, so this time around, just need a little bit of breather.”

“At the end of the day, they are kids, they need to have their space, they need to have their time. And I don’t want anybody to be so interested in them. They should be allowed their space to grow, not this constant pressure of being in the limelight. And that’s why we have taken this decision for Jeh,” the 40-year-old told NDTV.