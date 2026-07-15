Inside Jeetendra’s plush 23rd floor Pune home in his Rs 145 cr building

Actor Jeetendra and his family, including Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor, have added a new address to their real estate portfolio. The family is now the owner of a luxurious apartment in Pune’s Kiwale, worth approximately Rs 6.5 crore. Located on the 23rd floor, the apartment occupies the entire floor, offering complete privacy. Interestingly, the family owns the building which is worth an approximate Rs 145 crore.

It comes with a private lift lobby and four dedicated parking spaces. While the Kapoor family will continue to reside at their Mumbai home, the Pune property is expected to serve as a weekend retreat and a convenient base during work commitments in the city.

Jeetendra’s new Pune house. (Photo: Snehil Real Estate/YouTube) Jeetendra’s new Pune house. (Photo: Snehil Real Estate/YouTube)

A private floor with elegant interiors

The Kapoor family enjoys exclusive access to the entire 23rd floor. Visitors are welcomed into a private lift lobby designed in shades of gold, black and white, setting the tone for the luxurious interiors. Spread across 5,000 sq ft of carpet area, the apartment features five bedrooms, a sprawling living room, attached bathrooms for every bedroom, a bar, dining area, a spacious kitchen, terrace, and even a glasshouse-style sit-out.

Private Lift lobby. (Photo: Snehil Real Estate/YouTube) Private Lift lobby. (Photo: Snehil Real Estate/YouTube)

The interiors follow a sophisticated palette of white, gold and green. One of the standout features is the elegant dark green bar, accented with gold detailing and complemented by white and peach bar stools. White marble flooring runs throughout the home, lending it a bright and expansive feel.

Living room. (Photo: Snehil Real Estate/YouTube) Living room. (Photo: Snehil Real Estate/YouTube)

The living room is furnished with beige and pale yellow sofas, highlighted with green cushions and paired with black-and-white marble coffee tables. Interestingly, the otherwise minimalist home features just one statement artwork, displayed on a specially lit wall to create a dramatic focal point.

Living room. (Photo: Snehil Real Estate/YouTube) Living room. (Photo: Snehil Real Estate/YouTube)

Open-plan living with hill views

The bar, living room and dining area seamlessly flow into one another without partitions, creating a large open-plan entertainment space. The 10-seater dining table, finished in green and gold, is positioned beside the balcony, allowing the family and guests to enjoy panoramic views while dining.

The marble-finished balcony is designed as a lounge area, complete with comfortable seating. Warm lighting throughout the apartment enhances its cosy yet luxurious ambience.

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One wall of the kitchen has been replaced with floor-to-ceiling glass, offering scenic hill views. The spacious kitchen also features a large central island with a built-in cooking station, making it ideal for those who enjoy cooking. It further opens into a dry balcony, while a separate room with balcony has been designated for household staff.

Bedrooms designed around individual personalities

Tusshar Kapoor’s bedroom opens into a private vanity area and a spacious bathroom finished in striking shades of brick red and black. Two of the room’s walls are floor-to-ceiling glass windows, offering panoramic views while aesthetic curtains ensure privacy.

Tusshar Kapoor’s room. (Photo: Snehil Real Estate/YouTube) Tusshar Kapoor’s room. (Photo: Snehil Real Estate/YouTube)

Directly opposite is Jeetendra’s bedroom, which features a distinctive circular bed, a dedicated vanity space and a balcony overlooking the city.

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Jeetendra’ bedroom. (Photo: Snehil Real Estate/YouTube) Jeetendra’ bedroom. (Photo: Snehil Real Estate/YouTube)

The apartment also includes two guest bedrooms, each with its own private balcony.

The largest bedroom belongs to Ekta Kapoor. Designed in soothing pastel tones, the room opens into an expansive walk-in wardrobe. Opposite it is a lavish bathroom, while the bedroom itself features elegant wall cladding behind the bed and a statement chandelier, adding a touch of understated luxury.