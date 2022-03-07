Inside Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday party hosted by sister Anshula: Check out Khushi Kapoor’s funny pic

After seeking blessings of Lord Balaji in Tirupati on her birthday, Janhvi Kapoor seemed to have flown back to Mumbai to end her birthday celebrations with her sisters – Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Anshula on Monday morning treated fans to a video where she happily posed with Janhvi for a picture. She welcomed Janhvi home with an adorable birthday set-up. The two posed against the backdrop that read, “All you need is love.” Sharing the video on her Instagram, Anshula wrote, “Mine.” Janhvi also posted an evil-eye in the comment section of the post.

Janhvi also treated her fans to a photo of Khushi Kapoor. The photo sees her in a funny avatar, unlike her paparazzi appearances. Sharing the photo, Janhvi wrote, “Birthday welcome.”

On Sunday, Anshula posted an adorable picture of herself with Janhvi to wish her on birthday. “A year older! A year bolder! Here’s to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food videos together, crying together, messing up together, watching emo films together and loving each other! You’re my Bae, I love youuuu ❤️❤️ (more than you love tiramisu 🤣),” she wrote as the caption.

Janhvi started off her day in Tirupati where she sought blessings from Lord Venkateshwara Swami. She was accompanied by a couple of friends and cousin. In one of the photos, she was also seen striking a pose with Sridevi’s cousin Maheswari. She received warm wishes from Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others.

A glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday decoration. (Photo: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram) A glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday decoration. (Photo: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram)

A happy photo of Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) A happy photo of Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi shared a funny photo of Khushi Kapoor. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) Janhvi shared a funny photo of Khushi Kapoor. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor shared this picture of Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram) Shanaya Kapoor shared this picture of Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

Ananya Panday wished Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday with this adorable photo. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram) Ananya Panday wished Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday with this adorable photo. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “I know I wasn’t around for quite a few birthdays but now you’re stuck with me for life…”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has many projects to her credit. She will be seen in Mili, Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2. Earlier this year, she announced her project Mr and Mrs Mahi, which stars her with Rajkummar Rao. The to have shared the screen space in Dinesh Vijan’s Roohi.