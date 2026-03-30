Inside Jackie Shroff’s lavish sea-facing house: MF Husain art, jacuzzi, ice bath and stunning views

Farah Khan recently visited the Shroff household and interacted with Krishna Shroff and Jackie Shroff. Taking in the expansive space, Farah asked, “Whose house is this?” Krishna smiled and replied, “All four of us live here.” The house stands out for its clean, minimalist aesthetic—white walls, wooden flooring throughout, and carefully curated artwork by celebrated Indian artists. The living room features minimal furniture: a white sofa set, a wooden table, a showcase-style cupboard, and a couple of chairs, keeping the space open and airy.

Impressed, Farah remarked, “Krishna, this house is stunning.” Speaking about the interiors, Krishna shared, “Mom and I made it from scratch.” Pointing to the flooring, she added, “Wooden flooring gives a very cozy feeling.” Explaining the minimal setup, Krishna said, “Mom and I like open space, hence the house has all the space.”

The sitting area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The sitting area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Art plays a central role in the home’s decor. Admiring a portrait of Goddess Lakshmi, Farah Khan said, “This is very beautiful.” Krishna Shroff revealed, “My mom is a big-time art collector, so I can’t tell a lot about them.”

The dining area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The dining area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

At the dining area—kept simple with a black dining table, chairs, seashell decor, and candle stands—Farah noticed a chalk artwork on a blackboard and asked, “Is this art too?” Krishna confirmed, “Yes, this is Husain. This I know.” The piece featured an outline of a dancing girl and an elephant balancing on one leg, mimicking her with a ball.

An art by MF Husain. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) An art by MF Husain. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Curious, Farah asked, “Does this get wiped out?” Krishna assured her it doesn’t. Farah joked, “Thank God. Otherwise, Dilip to impress us would have cleaned the entire space, wiping off the board as well,” drawing laughter. Dilip quipped, “My kids make similar drawings in school.”

The temple area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The temple area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

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The balcony. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The balcony. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The house also features a small temple corner near the dining area, adorned with idols of Hindu gods.

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Kitchen. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Kitchen. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Soon, Jackie Shroff made a cameo. Delighted, Farah Khan said, “Jaggu dada, what an amazing house you have. I thought your farmhouse was the star, but this is even better.” When she asked if his daughter lives with him, Jackie responded in his signature style, “My daughter, mera beta, mera aurat, mera billi bhi, mera doggie bhi—sab.”

Krishna Shroff then showed Farah what she called the “best spot” in the house—a stunning balcony with a seating area, jacuzzi, and ice bath setup, overlooking the ocean and greenery. “You don’t get this kind of scenery in this city. That’s the biggest luxury—no buildings in front, no one looking into your home, just plants and the ocean,” Krishna said. She added that the family often gathers there in the evenings to enjoy the sunset.

Pointing to the jacuzzi near Tiger Shroff’s room, Krishna explained, “This is our morning routine—gym, then jacuzzi, then ice bath.” The home is also equipped with specialised ice bath facilities. “Doing jacuzzi and ice bath together regulates your nervous system,” she noted.

During the tour, Farah Khan also met Sunita, the family’s longtime house manager. She shared, “I have been with Jackie Shroff even before he got married—since 1983, from his Hero days. I have seen Krishna and Tiger grow up, carried them in my arms, and played with them.”