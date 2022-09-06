scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Inside Ishaan Khatter’s ‘earthy and organic’ first apartment with a magnificent view of Arabian Sea. Watch

Ishaan Khatter, who shifted 17 houses in the first 16 years of his life, has now moved into his first self-owned apartment. Take a peek at his sea-facing bachelor's pad.

ishaan khatterIshaan Khatter will be next seen in Phone Booth, also starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has secured a place for himself in the Hindi film industry with his performances in films like Beyond the Clouds, Dhadak and Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. After working hard for years, the actor now owns a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, a glimpse of which he shared on social media.

Ishaan posted a video giving a sneak peek of his “first apartment” which has a “classic, old-school feel to it.” In the video, he showed his living room which he made sure had an ‘earthy and organic’ vibe to it since it has a balcony attached to it which gives a view of the sea. The room had many plants placed in every corner and for Ishaan, the best thing in it was a pop-up table.

Also read |Janhvi Kapoor reveals current equation with rumoured ex Ishaan Khatter, says they texted recently: ‘He was like…’

In the video, the actor said, “I wanted it (my home) to be a reflection of something modern, of course, but also have a classic, old-school feel to it. I wanted this room (the living room) to feel earthy and organic because you have a beautiful view of the sea and that is really what I wanted to enjoy in this space.” The actor also gave a sneak peek into the media room of his house. With large windows that give a magnificent view of the Arabian Sea, the actor was seen enjoying the breeze.

This is Ishaan’s first self-owned apartment. In an earlier interview, the actor had talked about living in 17 rented houses when his mother was working as a television actor. “We used to move a lot. I have lived in about 17 houses. I was 16 when I moved into the 17th house and now I’ve been in this one for about seven years. We lived in rented houses and those were years when my mother was doing various jobs on television. She was a single mother. She would earn for us,” spoke Ishaan during an IVM Podcasts show – Cyrus Says.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...
Also read |Neliima Azeem says Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter could’ve turned out as losers after her marriages failed: ‘But they shone through it all’

Ishaan Khatter will be on the next episode of Koffee With Karan 7. He will be accompanied by his Phone Bhoot co-actors Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In the promo of the episode, he was seen getting highly competitive as he played the quiz game against Katrina. Siddhant also revealed that Ishaan is single just like him.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 01:14:59 pm
Next Story

Economist Bibek Debroy appointed Chancellor of Pune’s Deccan College

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Soren's 'trust vote'

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Soren's 'trust vote'

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

Trail of an Assassin: Nagesh Kukunoor to helm series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

Trail of an Assassin: Nagesh Kukunoor to helm series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor's 4th birthday
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor’s 4th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement