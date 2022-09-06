Inside Ishaan Khatter’s ‘earthy and organic’ first apartment with a magnificent view of Arabian Sea. Watch

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has secured a place for himself in the Hindi film industry with his performances in films like Beyond the Clouds, Dhadak and Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. After working hard for years, the actor now owns a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, a glimpse of which he shared on social media.

Ishaan posted a video giving a sneak peek of his “first apartment” which has a “classic, old-school feel to it.” In the video, he showed his living room which he made sure had an ‘earthy and organic’ vibe to it since it has a balcony attached to it which gives a view of the sea. The room had many plants placed in every corner and for Ishaan, the best thing in it was a pop-up table.

In the video, the actor said, “I wanted it (my home) to be a reflection of something modern, of course, but also have a classic, old-school feel to it. I wanted this room (the living room) to feel earthy and organic because you have a beautiful view of the sea and that is really what I wanted to enjoy in this space.” The actor also gave a sneak peek into the media room of his house. With large windows that give a magnificent view of the Arabian Sea, the actor was seen enjoying the breeze.

This is Ishaan’s first self-owned apartment. In an earlier interview, the actor had talked about living in 17 rented houses when his mother was working as a television actor. “We used to move a lot. I have lived in about 17 houses. I was 16 when I moved into the 17th house and now I’ve been in this one for about seven years. We lived in rented houses and those were years when my mother was doing various jobs on television. She was a single mother. She would earn for us,” spoke Ishaan during an IVM Podcasts show – Cyrus Says.

Ishaan Khatter will be on the next episode of Koffee With Karan 7. He will be accompanied by his Phone Bhoot co-actors Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In the promo of the episode, he was seen getting highly competitive as he played the quiz game against Katrina. Siddhant also revealed that Ishaan is single just like him.