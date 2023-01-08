Inside Isabelle Kaif’s birthday celebration with Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal join in, see photos

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif had a blast at her 32nd birthday, going by her recent slew of photos. Katrina-Vicky Kaushal, her brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh attended the bash. Katrina shared a photo with Isabelle with several balloons in the background, while Isabelle took to Instagram and shared fun photos with Sharvari, Anand Tiwari, Vicky, Sebastian, Sunny and Sharvari.

Katrina captioned her photo, “It’s Iszeeee happy birthday!”

Isabelle shared a fun photo with Sharvari, who was wearing a hat, and then a group photo. She captioned her post, “How it started to how’s it going…thank for all the love guys.” The last photo featured her in bed.

Mini Mathur dropped a comment on Isabelle Kaif’s post that read, “Fomo (fear of missing out) max,” to which Isabelle replied, “@minimathur you were missed.” Earlier on Friday, Vicky had taken to Instagram and shared a photo of Isabelle. He had written, “Happy Happy Isy! Wishing you a year full of love, laughter and good health.” Isabelle thanked Vicky Kaushal and wrote “Thank you,” along with a heart-eye emoji.

Just a few days ago, Vicky and Katrina celebrated Christmas with Isabelle. The actor shared a photo from the celebrations with Vicky’s parents, Sham and Veena, Sunny and Isabelle.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December 2021, and have blended seamlessly into each other’s families. During her appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 7, Katrina had appreciated Vicky’s love for his family and called it ‘incredible.’