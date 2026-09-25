Inside Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali and Krish Agrawal’s intimate engagement: ‘Just us, ours’

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and wife Preety Ali’s daughter Ida Ali recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Krish Agrawal, and the photos from the intimate engagement ceremony have now made it to social media.

Sharing photos, Ida Ali wrote, “Painting the town🤪💍🤍.”

The official photographers for the event also shared some photos and captioned them, “Just US and OURS ❤️♾️. An evening that felt effortlessly elegant and entirely their own. Ida and Krish, surrounded by the warmth of their closest family and friends, brought an easy, natural energy to every moment from beautifully styled portraits and intimate exchanges to laughter and the quiet moments in between.”

The intimate engagement was attended by Ida’s close friends, including Aaliyah Kashyap and Khushi Kapoor. Aaliyah later shared pictures from the gathering, writing, “celebrating my fav people @idaali11 @krishagrawal_01 last night.”

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Also read | Imtiaz Ali announces daughter Ida’s engagement to longtime boyfriend Krish Agarwal

See the photos here:

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Earlier, sharing a picture from the ceremony, Imtiaz Ali wrote, “Seeking your blessings, the newly engaged Krish and Idaa.”

Ida Ali looked elegant in a pastel pink saree, while Krish Agrawal opted for a black sherwani.

The engagement comes months after Krish proposed to Ida during their trip to Norway. On July 12, Ida shared a video capturing the dreamy proposal, showing Krish getting down on one knee and asking her to marry him. She also gave her followers a glimpse of her diamond engagement ring. Imtiaz later revealed that Krish had approached him before proposing to Ida. Speaking about the milestone, the filmmaker said, “It is the greatest happiness for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ida Ali (@idaali11)

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Who is Krish Agrawal?

Krish Agrawal, 24, works as a quantitative researcher at a hedge fund. He and Ida have been in a relationship for several years.

Who is Ida Ali?

Ida Ali has followed her father’s footsteps into filmmaking. She directed her first short film, Lift, when she was 17 and later studied filmmaking at Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in California. She has since worked as a writer and director on projects including Maya and Uljhe Hue, which she wrote for Amazon miniTV. In 2026, she also collaborated with her friend Kareema Barry on short films including On a Whim and Gul.

Ida and Kareema also run a podcast focused on Hindi films and have started their own production company, Blue Curtain Films. Imtiaz has previously spoken about his daughter’s creative journey, calling her a fine filmmaker and recalling how their shared love for stories began when she was young.