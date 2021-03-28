Inside Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s son Hrehaan’s 15th birthday bash

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan rang in elder son Hrehaan’s 15th birthday on Saturday evening with an intimate party, attended by family and close friends. Sussanne took to Instagram to share pictures from the birthday bash and also posted a heart-warming wish for her son.

“To the love of my life, my Ray of the brightest Light… you are my everything. My happiest smiles are coz of u #15thbirthday #myHrehaanjaan #weareblessedtohavehim #sincereheart,” Sussanee wrote. The photo collage captures Hrehaan’s moments with Hrithik, Sussane, grandparents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan and younger brother Hridhaan.

Also present at the party were Sussanne’s closest friends, Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi, with their respective families. Many of Sussanne’s friends from the industry sent their best wishes for Hrehaan in the comment section under the designer’s Instagram post. Hrithik and Sussanne welcomed Hrehaan in 2006, six years after they tied the knot.

They became parents for the second time in 2008, welcoming Hridhaan. While Hrithik and Sussanne separated in 2014, they continue to co-parent their sons and remain great friends. In fact, during the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year, Sussane temporarily moved into Hrithik’s house so that their sons could spend time with both the parents. Touched by her gesture, Hrithik had then taken to Instagram to thank her.

“This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them,” Hrithik had written at the time alongside a picture of Sussanne from his house.