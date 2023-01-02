Inside Hrithik Roshan’s New Year celebrations at home with girlfriend Saba, his family as they light up sky lanterns. Watch

After his European holiday, actor Hrithik Roshan ushered in 2023 with his family at an intimate gathering in Mumbai. In a video shared by his cousin Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik is joined by his girlfriend actor-singer Saba Azad, his sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan among others.

In the video, the family is engrossed in setting up sky lanterns, lighting them and gently ensuring they take a good flight in the night sky. The video is accompanied with an instrumental piece of Hotel California. While Hrithik seems to be incharge of the lanterns, he got a helping hand from his sons and Saba. The actor could be going through the steps carefully as they say goodbye to the year 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithikrules (Hrithik Roshan) (@hrithikrules_official)

Hrithik–along with Saba and his kids– returned to Mumbai on Saturday, hours before the new year. He celebrated the festive season in the beautiful locales of France, where he was also joined by Pashmina, music composer Rajesh Roshan’s daughter.

On Christmas eve, Hrithik gave a glimpse of their holiday and shared a snow-covered image with Saba, his sons, Pashmina and Eshaan, as they posed with an umbrella atop a snow-covered mountain. The caption simply read, “Merry Christmas, beautiful people.”

Hrithik Roshan, who made his relationship with Saba public this year, will next be seen in Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He last starred in Vikram Vedha, which underperformed at the box office.