Lost films, non-negotiable rules: Inside Himesh Reshammiya’s strict music rights strategy

Himesh Reshammiya, who has a busy November ahead with the release of two films for which he has served as the sole music composer, Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic film Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Aditya Datt’s action romance Gunmaaster G9, recently revealed the non-negotiable conditions he sets before agreeing to compose music for a movie.

Talking about his ‘music label model’, Himesh said, “I have a music label model now. If I’m doing a film, I need the rights of the film. Keeping my fees as a composer aside, I’ll pay the market price you’re getting for music rights. So, it’s a straight model.” The music label Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, founded in 2021, is co-owned by Himesh and his wife Sonia Kapoor.

Himesh Reshammiya recalled that production house Rajshri Films, which has bankrolled Yeh Prem Mol Liya, asked him if he could only compose the music for their film, instead of also buying the music rights. “I said, ‘I’ll do a great job, but that’s my model. So, once I’ve fit my model into my framework, I’ll pay you the market price,'” Himesh said on the Game Changers podcast.

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Even though Himesh worked with Rajshri Films for their 2015 hit action romance Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor, he refused to make an exception. “I’ll not do it for anyone. I don’t have any desperation,” he asserted, adding, “It was difficult to convince everyone. But they’re such nice people.”

The singer-composer admitted that he had lost out on several films because of this non-negotiable condition. “Because they may think they can get an extra price, or I’ll think I can get a better price, or someone else may offer a better price. But I’m not insecure because I’m very happy with what I have.”

Himesh Reshammiya also explained how he approaches every film collaboration these days. “My main process is, listen to my music first. If you don’t think they’re blockbuster songs, they’re anyway going to stay with me. But at least let’s jam and do great work together; then we’ll get to negotiations. We should be clear creatively first, then modality should be clear, then whatever you’ve committed to, you should fulfil it. Your intention should be clear, and you should work very sincerely,” he said.

The composer added, “Whoever comes to me, I should first see if I fit into their world and whether I have the songs they need for the film. I want to do romantic songs. I don’t want to do films where there are no romantic songs. I have immense clarity. Unless you don’t have romantic songs, the album wouldn’t track. They do 10 times better. I’m good at doing romantic songs. Because of my brand, it’ll be expected of me to deliver good numbers.”

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The album of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, features six songs, of which only three, the title track, “Jai Ambe Bol” and “Jhumka Patola”, have been released so far.

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Two songs from the Gunmaaster G9 album have been released so far — the romantic track “Afsaana Banaaya Aapne” and “Do Din Ki Zindagi”. The film reunites director Aditya Datt and actor Emraan Hashmi with Himesh, 21 years after their hit romantic film Aashiq Banaya Aapne. It also stars Genelia D’Souza and Aparshakti Khurana, among others.