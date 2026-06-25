Inside Hema Malini’s home: Dharmendra photo cushions, no-footwear dance hall & two kitchens

Hema Malini’s Mumbai home has been a familiar landmark for decades. Esha Deol recently opened the doors to the veteran actor’s iconic Mumbai residence and shared fascinating stories about the home that has been at the heart of the family’s life for decades.

The 54-year-old property, which was later renovated into a multi-storey residence, is now known as Advitiya. In a conversation with Curly Tales, Esha revealed that the bungalow did not have an official name for years until spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar suggested the name, which means unique or matchless.

The tour offers a glimpse into a home that effortlessly blends luxury with nostalgia. The entrance features a striking new Advitiya nameplate, while the interiors are dominated by soft neutral shades, marble flooring, mirrored walls and elegant chandeliers.

Photo: (YouTube/Curly Tales) Photo: (YouTube/Curly Tales)

Large windows flood the living and dining spaces with natural light, creating an airy atmosphere. Plush cream-coloured sofas, upholstered armchairs and carefully curated decor give the home a warm and sophisticated feel.

One corner of the formal sitting area immediately grabs attention.

Two customised cushions featuring photographs of Dharmendra and Hema Malini mark what Esha Deol jokingly describes as her parents’ designated seats.

Photo: (YouTube/Curly Tales) Photo: (YouTube/Curly Tales)

Throughout the bungalow, family photographs, film stills, paintings and fan-made artwork celebrate Hema Malini’s journey as one of Indian cinema’s most beloved stars.

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The dance hall that holds special meaning

One of the most unique spaces in the house is a sprawling rehearsal hall with polished wooden flooring dedicated to Hema Malini’s classical dance practice sessions.

According to Esha Deol, dance has always been her mother’s way of navigating life’s ups and downs. The room reflects Hema‘s lifelong commitment to classical dance and remains one of the most important spaces in the home.

The family’s respect for the art form extends beyond the rehearsal area. Esha revealed that footwear is not allowed in the dance hall out of respect.

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Photo: (YouTube/Curly Tales) Photo: (YouTube/Curly Tales)

During the conversation, Esha also shared a lesser-known chapter from her own life. Before taking up Odissi dance, she spent seven to eight years playing football as a centre-forward and was even selected for the national team.

Photo: (YouTube/Curly Tales) Photo: (YouTube/Curly Tales)

A room dedicated to Hema Malini’s legacy

Another highlight of the house is a room filled with memorabilia, paintings and rare photographs documenting Hema Malini’s personal and professional journey.

The walls are lined with portraits of the actor, fan-made sketches, family photographs and cherished memories collected over decades.

(Photo: YouTube/Curly Tales) (Photo: YouTube/Curly Tales)

While showing one of the photographs, Esha Deol pointed to a still from Razia Sultan and joked that it marked her Bollywood debut because Hema Malini was pregnant with her while shooting the film.

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Photo: (YouTube/Curly Tales) Photo: (YouTube/Curly Tales)

Shelves across the room display books, awards, souvenirs and decorative pieces collected through the years, turning the space into a personal archive of memories.

Photo: (YouTube/Curly Tales) Photo: (YouTube/Curly Tales)

Why the house has separate kitchens

Esha Deol explained that Hema Malini follows a strict vegetarian diet. As a result, her kitchen and chefs are completely separate from the rest of the household.

Photo: (YouTube/Curly Tales) Photo: (YouTube/Curly Tales)

When family members, guests and relatives who eat non-vegetarian food visit the home, meals are prepared in a different kitchen by a separate set of cooks. The arrangement ensures that everyone’s dietary preferences are accommodated.

Growing up with a strict grandmother

Beyond the interiors, Esha also shared stories from her childhood. She spoke fondly about her grandmother, Jaya Chakravarthy, describing her as strict but deeply loving.

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According to Esha, her grandmother would often scold her and her sister for wearing modern clothes or colouring their hair.

Photo: (YouTube/Curly Tales) Photo: (YouTube/Curly Tales)

She also shared how her relationship with Hema Malini has evolved over the years. While her mother was often busy shooting films during her childhood, she is now a doting grandmother who loves spending time with Esha’s daughters through painting, singing and dancing.

Esha further revealed that she has inherited her mother’s straightforward and disciplined personality, while describing Dharmendra as someone with an exceptionally large heart and deep empathy for others.

Photo: (YouTube/Curly Tales) Photo: (YouTube/Curly Tales)

The bungalow itself has an interesting history. Hema Malini previously revealed that she purchased the property in 1972 while shooting Seeta Aur Geeta. Originally owned by a Gujarati family, the house was later expanded and renovated over the years, eventually becoming the multi-storey residence seen today.