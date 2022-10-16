Inside Hema Malini’s 74th birthday celebration with husband Dharmendra: ‘Our love, special bond get strengthened each year’

Actor and Bollywood’s own ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini is celebrating her 74th birthday today. The actor took to her social media to share photos with her actor-husband, Dharmendra. Birthday girl Hema’s photos were also shared by her daughter Esha Deol.

Sharing two photos with Dharmendra, Hema wrote, “Always lovely to be with my Dharam ji on my birthday @aapkadharam #birthday #celebration. Our love and special bond only get strengthened each year.”

See in photos | Hema Malini turns 74: A glimpse of her precious moments with daughters Esha and Ahana Deol

In the photos, Hema can be seen dressed in a beautiful pink saree and while Dharmendra was also seen in a pink-coloured shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

Esha Deol too shared a photo of the couple on her Instagram story.

Before this family celebration, Hema also visited Mumbai’s ISKCON temple. She shared photos and videos from the same. “Started my day with blessings from Shri Krishna and Radhey Maa on my birthday at @harekrishnaland. Thank you to all my well wishers for showering love and blessings on my birthday. 🙏 Radhey Radhey,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

Earlier, Esha shared photos with Hema, and the note along read, “Happy birthday mamma 💋 May god bless you with the best of health 🧿 and lots of happiness . I am always by your side 💪🏼 love you 🤗♥️.”

Looks like Hema Malini had a good day!