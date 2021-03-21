Inside Harman Baweja-Sasha Ramchandani’s sangeet: Raj Kundra, Aamir Ali and others burn the dance floor, watch video

Harman Baweja and fiancee Sasha Ramchandani hosted a lavish sangeet ceremony on Saturday evening, which was a typical Punjabi function with the couple’s friends bringing the house down with non-stop dancing. The couple, who got engaged last December, has families and close friends in attendance at the wedding festivities. While on Saturday morning, Harman’s haldi ceremony was held, the evening was all about burning the dance floor.

Harman’s actor friend Aamir Ali shared an Instagram reel where he is seen applying Haldi to the groom’s face as latter pulls him tightly to drench him with Haldi instead. Harman’s best friend, Raj Kundra, dedicated a performance to him at the Sangeet party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali)

The producer chose a song from Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh’s latest album “GOAT”. The video, shared by Raj on his Instagram page, has Harman joining his best friend towards the end as the crowd cheers them on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Kundra (@rajkundra9)

“When your bestie is getting married the sangeet has to be G.O.A.T #harmansasha what say @diljitdosanjh praaji? Thanks @baweja.aaryan for the amazing choreography we rocked it! #sangeet,” Raj wrote, captioning the video. Raj’s dance performance was one of the highlights of the sangeet bash, given many guests shared it on social media. While fans know all about Raj’s actor wife Shilpa Shetty’s terrific dance skills, the producer’s talent had remained hidden until now.

Harman Baweja’s best friend Raj Kundra seen here with the groom’s relative. (Photo: Raj Kundra/Instagram) Harman Baweja’s best friend Raj Kundra seen here with the groom’s relative. (Photo: Raj Kundra/Instagram)

Harman Baweja’s friends Raj Kundra and Aamir Ali at his sangeet ceremony. (Photo: Aamir Ali/Instagram) Harman Baweja’s friends Raj Kundra and Aamir Ali at his sangeet ceremony. (Photo: Aamir Ali/Instagram)

Aamir Ali poses with groom Harman Baweja and their other friends at his sangeet ceremony. (Photo: Aamir Ali/Instagram) Aamir Ali poses with groom Harman Baweja and their other friends at his sangeet ceremony. (Photo: Aamir Ali/Instagram)

Shilpa even left a heartwarming comment under Raj’s video. “Wooohooooo cookkkiiieeeee Killed it. Supppperrrrrr se bahut uparrrrr,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagarika Ghatge Khan (@sagarikaghatge)

Harman and Sasha were also joined by actors Ashish Chowdhry and wife Samita Bangargi, and Sagarika Ghatge. Harman and Sasha got engaged in December in Chandigarh. Rowena Baweja broke the news when she posted a picture of the couple on Instagram, welcoming Sasha into the family.